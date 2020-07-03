We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It has been a long three months without a visit to one of our favourite discount stores. However, Primark is back with a bang, with the Primark velvet storage stool.

If you’re a fan of pink this is the stool for you. The stool is covered in a luxurious blush velvet with elegant gold legs. The top of the stool comes off to reveal a space for storage.

If you want an Ideal Home top tip, these storage stools work amazingly well with dressing tables. Not only do they look über glamourous, but they are a great place to store your hairdryer and other hair tools.

Priced at £24, this storage stool is one of the cheapest we have seen on the market. £6 cheaper than this almost identical version at Homebase.

Within the last year, Primark has cranked out some incredibly on-trend home accessories. Who could forget the Oliver Bonas bar cart look-a-like that Primark dished up for us just in time for Christmas?

We suspect that this pink velvet stool is going to draw in the same crowd of fans. Especially, if the reception on Instagram is anything to go by.

Buy in-store: Velvet stool, £24, Primark

When a shot of the velvet storage stool appeared on the brands Instagram it quickly clocked up 11,986 likes. The comments were pouring in with eager fans wondering where they could get there hands on one.

‘It’s the bar cart all over again,’ wrote one fan.

‘I bought this before lockdown and I love it 😍💕,’ wrote another who had managed to snag one pre-lockdown.

In the same post, Primark revealed which stores will be stocking the velvet stool. Only select Primark stores across Europe will be stocking the stool.

In the UK and Ireland you will be able to pick it up from Birmingham High Street, Bristol, Cardiff, Cork Wilton, Exeter, Ennis, Galway Eyre Square, Glasgow Argyle Street, Liffey Valley, Limerick O’Connell Street, Liverpool, Mary Street, Newcastle, Santry and Waterford.

Is the perfect finishing touch to any dressing table coming to a store near you?