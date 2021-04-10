We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There are a few things we’re looking forward to getting back to doing on 12th April – getting our hair done, popping down to the pub. However, above all else, we can’t wait to get back to Primark!

One of our favourite one-stop shops for on-trend budget homeware, the last three months have broken our hearts to only be able to peruse the brand’s offerings on Instagram. However, to celebrate the fact we can finally head back into the store we have picked the five things we can’t wait to buy from the new homeware range, the Primark Foundation Collection.

Even our Editor, Heather Young, can’t wait to get through those doors again. ‘Having moved house just before lockdown, I’ve been desperately waiting for restrictions to ease so I can go on a real-life shopping spree for my new place,’ says Heather.

‘I’ve covered the basics online, but it’s the finishing touches I’ve been holding off buying until I can browse the shelves in person. There’s something about being able to touch the products. To see what they look like together that’s like catnip to an interiors obsessive like me!’

Luckily the new range has shown us everything we’ve been missing from Primark – on-trend pieces at incredible prices. The new collection embraces minimalist vibes, offering clever and stylish storage solutions, and neutral soft furnishings.

Every room is covered in the new collection with a range of stunning wooden plates and serving boards for the kitchen, plus waffle throws and textured cushions for the bedroom and living room.

‘It’s been a difficult time for a lot of us and we wanted to give a sense of comfort and calm back to our customers with our latest Foundation Collection,’ explains Sinead McDonagh, Global Designer Home, Lifestyle and Beauty at Primark.

‘We want to help our customers make their home their sanctuary, a place of calm where they can retreat from the world.’

‘Soft tones of warm neutrals, mindful greys and uplifting ecru infuse the collection for tranquillity. We bring nature indoors by adding subtle botanical prints and delicate dried florals,’ adds Sinead.

Here are the five homeware pieces we can’t wait to scoop up from the new collection.

Primark Foundation Collection

1. Primark Wicker Storage Box

The one thing we have learnt from this year is that storage solution are essential for a happy (organised) home, especially when working from home with kids. This straw wicker version is bang on trend and a dead ringer for IKEA’s Branaes Basket, but £3 cheaper at £9.

These make perfect living room storage ideas when stacked in a cupboard or on a shelf, not only are they practical but they also look pretty.

Buy in-store: Straw Wicker basket, £9, Primark

2. Primark Beige Face Vase

On the less practical side of the spectrum is this stunning vase. We wouldn’t blame you for thinking that this came from a high-end homeware store, rather than Primark. This vase makes a statement and would look beautiful holding a bunch of dried flowers, or left as it is.

Buy in-store: Face Vase, £5, Primark

3. Primark Wooden Chopping Boards

All over Instagram chopping boards have become the ultimate kitchen decor accessory. Layered together against a splashback, or hung on walls as a culinary take on the gallery wall. These chunky glossy serving boards come in two sizes and at £5.50 for the largest size, this is a trend you can afford to dabble in.

Buy in-store: Chopping board, £5.50, Primark

4. Primark Linen Fray Cushion

Cushions have become our guilty shopping pleasure this last year, however, the key to making a cushion display work is textures. A neutral colour palette can be bought to life with a little texture like in these linen cushions. The subtle fraying criss-cross design lifts these cushion covers to the next style level.

Buy in-store: Linen Fray Cushion cover, £2, Primark

5. Primark Waffle Throw

We can’t resist a waffle throw, it’s so simple but a must if you’re working from home on a chilly day, or sitting in the garden with friends. Priced at £12 this grey blanket looks more luxe than its price suggests.

Buy in-store: Waffle throw, £12, Primark

Primark is reopening its doors on Monday morning. To accommodate the legion of excited shoppers the store has confirmed that it will be extending its opening hours to cope with the queues.

We’re counting down the hours.