Get The White Company look for less with new luxe Primark bedding sets

Is the dream to sleep on crisp, white hotel-like sheets every night? Then you’ll love the new luxe Primark bedding sets in stores this month.

As part of the new sustainable range the bedding is premium quality but still at affordable Primark prices.

From a hotelesque waffle white to a summer inspired Seersucker stripe the new bedding sets welcome a fresh feeling of spring into bedrooms.

New Luxe Primark bedding sets

Primark shared an image of the bedding predicting a weekend forecast of ‘cosy with a chance of napping 💫 White Waffle Bedding made using sustainable cotton from £15’.

One very happy shopper writes, ‘Ooo we have this! It’s sooo soft and comfy! Going to buy another @primark.home ❤️’.

Sustainable cotton…

The new bedding is made using sustainable cotton, as the retailer moves towards using more and more sustainable materials.

The new bedlinen is part of Primark’s Sustainable Cotton Programme (where the farmers are taught more sustainable farming methods that use less water and less chemicals and improve their livelihoods).

‘I have this set in super king it is lush. I am thrilled with it and it fits my bed perfectly! I also bought the super king fitted sheet which also fits perfectly and is such a generous depth it actually tucks under my mattress, so I bought two more! Thank you @Primark ❤️❤️🙌🙌’ says one delighted shopper.

The Premium Seersucker set is just £25 at Primark. Compare that to the price of the Elaina Seersucker Double Duvet Set by John Lewis & Partners, which retails for £65 – over double the price!

The smart pinstripe design’s edged with a sophisticated grey trim, adding the perfect finishing touch.

The new sets are available in stores now, sadly not available to buy online. Launching as part of The Wellness Collection the sustainable bedding sets will be available to shoppers as a permanent addition to Primark’s stores.

A Primark spokesperson says, ‘Our Wellness concept was designed to make it easier for our customers to be kinder to themselves and the world around them.’

Happy shopping and sweet dreams all.