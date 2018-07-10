Could the new Primark Friends range BE more fabulous for fans?
Devotees of the 90s sitcom will not want to miss the new Friends-themed homeware at Primark
It was THE show of a generation. It gave us such classic catchphrases as Joey’s salutary ‘How you doin’?’, Ross’s persistent ‘We were on a break’ and Phoebe’s endearing ‘He’s her lobster’. How could we ever forget about the six best Friends we used to virtually hang out with in Central Perk on a regular basis?
Primark has stirred fond memories of the much-loved show, with its new Friends-themed homeware range.
The famous Central Perk branding decorates kitchen accessories, cushions and bedding in this new range. Fans, prepare to say ‘how you doin’?’ to this little lot in stores soon…
The Friends cookie jar
Who doesn’t love dunking a biccy? Store cookies in this Central Perk branded jar – and remember when guests arrive, just because Joey doesn’t share doesn’t mean we shouldn’t!
In store now: Friends Cookie Jar, £12, Primark
The Friends coffee mugs
Of course there are coffee mugs in the range. How could there not be? The simple black mugs feature the famous Central Perk logo. The best thing is you don’t have to wait hours for Rachel to serve these ones!
In store now: Friends XL Mug, £5, Primark
The espresso mugs offer just a shot of Friends nostalgia.
In store now: Espresso Cups, £5 for 4, Primark
The Friends photo props
Who can forget that hilarious sofa-moving scene between Ross and Rachel… ‘PIVOT’? Or Joey with the turkey on his head? All picture-perfect memorable Friends moments. Capture your own funny friends moments with the aid of this Friends-themed photo prop set…
In store now: Friends Photo Booth Prop Set, £3, Primark
Light up the room with all the best bits from the hit series!
In store now: Friends A5 Light Box, £8, Primark
The Friends bedding
Die-hard fans of the show will love this bedding, decorated with all the classic icons from the show.
In store now: Friends cushions, £5; Friends bedding, from £15; Friends red throw, £6, all Primark
The ultimate Friends accessory!
In store now: Friends Photo Frame, £5, Primark
The show might have filmed its final scenes years ago, but Primark is there for you, Friends fans!