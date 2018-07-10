Could the new Primark Friends range BE more fabulous for fans?

Devotees of the 90s sitcom will not want to miss the new Friends-themed homeware at Primark

It was THE show of a generation. It gave us such classic catchphrases as Joey’s salutary ‘How you doin’?’, Ross’s persistent ‘We were on a break’ and Phoebe’s endearing ‘He’s her lobster’. How could we ever forget about the six best Friends we used to virtually hang out with in Central Perk on a regular basis?

Primark has stirred fond memories of the much-loved show, with its new Friends-themed homeware range.

The famous Central Perk branding decorates kitchen accessories, cushions and bedding in this new range. Fans, prepare to say ‘how you doin’?’ to this little lot in stores soon…

The Friends cookie jar

Who doesn’t love dunking a biccy? Store cookies in this Central Perk branded jar – and remember when guests arrive, just because Joey doesn’t share doesn’t mean we shouldn’t!

In store now: Friends Cookie Jar, £12, Primark

The Friends coffee mugs

Of course there are coffee mugs in the range. How could there not be? The simple black mugs feature the famous Central Perk logo. The best thing is you don’t have to wait hours for Rachel to serve these ones!

In store now: Friends XL Mug, £5, Primark

The espresso mugs offer just a shot of Friends nostalgia.

In store now: Espresso Cups, £5 for 4, Primark

The Friends photo props

Who can forget that hilarious sofa-moving scene between Ross and Rachel… ‘PIVOT’? Or Joey with the turkey on his head? All picture-perfect memorable Friends moments. Capture your own funny friends moments with the aid of this Friends-themed photo prop set…

In store now: Friends Photo Booth Prop Set, £3, Primark

Light up the room with all the best bits from the hit series!

In store now: Friends A5 Light Box, £8, Primark

The Friends bedding

Die-hard fans of the show will love this bedding, decorated with all the classic icons from the show.

In store now: Friends cushions, £5; Friends bedding, from £15; Friends red throw, £6, all Primark

The ultimate Friends accessory!

In store now: Friends Photo Frame, £5, Primark

The show might have filmed its final scenes years ago, but Primark is there for you, Friends fans!