Is it even Christmas if you haven’t played Monopoly? Just to make that tradition all the more fun for Christmas 2019, we bring news of a limited edition Primark Monopoly board! Yes that’s right, the nation’s favourite high street store has created its very own version of the best-selling board game.

Primark Monopoly sees players enjoy a shopping trip, as they buy and build Primark stores.

Instead of London landmarks the destinations on the board become departments within the famous stores. Players can move directly from the ‘Till point’ to the ‘Changing rooms’ with one roll of the dice.

Primark and Monopoly combined… an absolute dream Christmas gift for fans of both.

‘Tis the season for bonding over competitive board games. And we can’t wait to get our hands on this fun new shopping themed game.

Classic Monopoly player tokens are the same as the originals, including the ‘thimble’, ‘boot’ and ‘dog’.

The game contents include Gameboard; 8 Tokens; 28 Title Deed Cards; 16 Chance Cards; 16 Community Chest Cards; Pack of Monopoly Money; 32 Stores; 12 Flagship stores and two dice.

In stores now, price at £18 the new-look boards are bound to sell fast! Available in UK and Ireland.

Primark recommends calling ahead to your local store, for updates on stock availability to avoid disappointment.

If only Monopoly money was real, think how far it would go in Primark!

Primark shared news of the fabulously fun board game on Instagram, alongside the caption:

‘The ultimate gift for a Primark fan is here 😍. Forget Bond Street and Marylebone, we’ve swapped the London Landmarks for Primark’s bestsellers. Grab yours for £18/€22 (Available in: 🇬🇧🇮🇪).’

This limited edition version is predicted to sell out FAST! Primark recommends calling your local store ahead of your visit, for updates on stock availability.

The post has so far received a staggering 26.2K and 866 comments, just to demonstrate the impact it’s already having.

The quirk new game is the perfect accompaniment to turkey, selection boxes and paper crones. Let the games begin!

If you want this board, head straight to Primark – do not pass GO, do not collect £200!