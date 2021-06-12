The Primark rattan jug that has whipped Instagram into a frenzy

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Restrictions have lifted, the weather is set to sizzle and Primark’s al fresco dining range is hitting the high street – things are looking up! The new range is full of fabulous buys but it was the Primark rattan jug that caught our eye.

We’re pleased to say that we’re not seeing any signs of the trend for rattan going away anytime soon, and when we spotted this cute tray with its matching jug and tumblers, we were completely sold.

Primark recently showed off the new jug on its Instagram page and the post received over 7,300 likes, with one follower commenting: ‘Primani has really upped its game recently!’ and another saying ‘I need all of this!’

The jug with matching glasses is a dupe for high-end version that will set you back £25 at John Lewis. At £7, the jug is a fraction of the price. However, the dreamy jug isn’t the only piece in the range we can’t wait to buy.

Buy in-store: Rattan jug, £7, Primark

Buy in-store: Rattan glasses, £5 each, Primark

From tropical-print cool bags to fun straws and water bottles, you can buy the whole range or just a few items to tie in with your existing pieces – and you really can’t go wrong when prices start from as little as £3!

Primark’s al fresco dining range

There’s also some pretty gorgeous ceramics and linens on offer. We love that green jug and bowl with its matching platter – and the colour works perfectly mixed with terracotta accessories, too. The whole range reminds us of holidays abroad with its earthy colour palette, glazed finishes and rattan materials.

Buy now: Terracotta serving bowl, £7, Primark

Buy now: Deep green jug, £5, Primark

The little pinch bowls are ideal for nuts or dips, while the green striped picnic blanket rug has its own strap, so can be carried as a bag – great if you’re walking to your picnic destination.

Buy now: Warm tonal pinch bowls, £3 for three, Primark

Buy now: Green striped picnic blanket rug, £8, Primark

Cooler bags, napkins and small breadboards are just a few of the other pieces from the collection, but if you want to see more we’d suggest you head over to your local store and pick some up before they sell out. Happy picnicking!