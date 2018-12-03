You can rent a WHOLE island in the Philippines for under £3,000!

Tropical vibes here we come...

Nothing beats a bit of winter sun. And if you’re looking for a luxury holiday to remember – at a price tag that won’t break the bank – then you’re in for a treat.

A coveted conversion: Take a tour around these striking converted waters tower in Essex

A lush and verdant private island south of Coron in the Philippines could be all yours to rent for under £3,000! Complete with sandy beaches, crystal clear waters and that all important beachfront hammock for flicking through your favourite summer read – who wouldn’t want to be transported there immediately?

Listed with Stay One Degree – the first social network for luxury vacation rentals – the stunning island is priced at £2,430 per night and is perfect for a girlie getaway or a romantic stay for two.

Let’s take a look around…

The accommodation

These designer bamboo cottages come complete with their very own outdoor terraces, views to die for and the knowledge that you’re doing good for the environment as well as the resort is zero-carbon.

The bedroom

Vaulted ceilings and a canopy draping helps this bedroom tick the boxes for being both stylish and simple. We’re loving the pair of swan towels too.

The bathroom

His and hers sinks, shell accents and rustic bamboo mirror that matches the hut’s framing – we certainly wouldn’t mind getting ready for the day here.

The beach

The crystal blue waters surrounding the island are teaming with marine life – perfect for a swim with something to spot along the way. And the pristine white sandy beaches are also an ideal spot for a day of sunbathing or an evening sunset stroll.

Video Of The Week

The island is home to a sunset lounge, reggae bar, award-winning kitchen and has plenty of spots that are perfect for al fresco dining.

The views

Bamboo hammock anyone? We can just imagine getting some much needed R & R in this cosy and calming spot.

Are you ready to pack your bags for a stay?