When Mary Berry stepped down as the female judge on The Great British Bake Off, there wasn’t a dry eye among fans of the show. Who could possibly replace her decades of experience and compassionate nature to balance the steely guise of Paul Hollywood?

Then in stepped Prue Leith, with her warm smile, eccentric necklaces and cheery specs. The nation breathed a sigh of relief!

Prue’s vibrant style has been brightening our screens on the Bake Off for almost four years now. And we’re no less excited by her latest venture, an exclusive range of exotic cookware at Lakeland.

Aptly named Prue’s World, the exclusive collection is inspired by her extensive culinary adventures. It includes an authentic range of global cookware to help home cooks become a little more inventive in the kitchen.

Each piece takes inspiration from Prue’s own kitchen kit, which she’s collected on her travels over many years. She’s worked closely with Lakeland to recreate her own versions of cookware from all corners of the globe. Starting with the colourful Karahi dishes from her trips to India.

As well as being practical, the collection also reflects Prue’s creative flair. Attractive crushed bamboo zebra wood, ceramics and durable metals are all accented with her favourite shade of red, like this popping casserole dish.

We wouldn’t mind trying out these light and fluffy traditional Danish aebleskiver made using Prue’s cast iron dumpling tin. The funky protective handle cover only adds to the charm. Yum!

Prue’s extensive collection also includes this gorgeous three-piece knife set made from Japanese stainless steel. It features zebra wood handles and comes complete with a bespoke knife roll to keep your knives safe.

A stickler for perfection, Prue tested every item herself to make sure it was right. ‘I’ve been a Lakeland customer for probably 30 years,’ she says. ‘I don’t know a cook who isn’t. I want everyone to experience the pleasure and satisfaction of producing food to share with others.’

What’s more, Prue has devised a range of delicious recipes for Lakeland. Try vegetable Momo’s (Tibetan dumplings), classic seafood paellla and chicken karahi, to name but a few.

What will you make first?