You can buy EXACTLY the same decorations the Queen has used on her Christmas tree!

We've always dreamed of a Christmas fit for royalty – but now it's within reach!

We’ve always been a little curious as to what the royals get up to behind closed doors. And as the countdown to Christmas gets well and truly underway we’ve been pondering whether they spend December 25th eating Turkey, opening presents and playing an impromptu games of charades just like the rest of us.

Now a recent update on the official Royal Family Twitter account has revealed that we have more in common with the royals than we may have imagined as the festive season kicks into high gear.

A video posted on the account shows the Christmas trees at Buckingham Palace being positioned and decorated in the Marble Hall. And eagle-eyed royal fans have spotted that some of the decorations come with a less-than-regal price tag. Yes that’s right the Queen, Prince Philip et al love a seasonal saving too!

Available from the Royal Collection Shop the classy Christmas decorations are priced from just £14.95 each! We take a look at what makes each one so special.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Royal Wedding Cream Heart Decoration

This charming white and gold embroidered decoration commemorates the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19th, 2018.

Buy Now: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Royal Wedding Cream Heart Decoration, £25, Royal Collection

Buckingham Palace Red EIIR Decoration

A homage to Her Majesty this delicately embroidered decoration will look stunning against a backdrop of natural pines.

Buy Now: Buckingham Palace Red EIIR Decoration, £14.95, Royal Collection

Buckingham Palace Crown in a Box

Feel like a Queen for the day with the help of this decadent Christmas decoration.

Buy Now: Buckingham Palace Crown in a Box, £14.95, Royal Collection

Buckingham Palace Stage Coach Decoration

Embellished with colourful threads this stage decoration is also sure to prove a hit with the little ones in your life.

Buy Now: Buckingham Palace Stage Coach Decoration, £14.95, Royal Collection

We’d struggle to choose just one to pop on our Christmas tree!

Which is your favourite from the collection?