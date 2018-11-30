We know where we'll be heading this weekend...

We’ve only got one day left until the official countdown to the festive season. And hope improvement retailer Homebase has decided to kick proceedings off early with a bargain deal to help deck your halls in time for Christmas.

From today until December 3rd shoppers can pick up a real 6ft Nordman Fir Christmas Tree in-store for just £12 – now that’s what we call seasonal savings!

Bargain real Christmas trees at Homebase

The non drop tree will keep your floors free of needles while acting as a stunning centrepiece to your Christmas display.

The hand pruned Christmas trees naturally vary in appearance and size – so even if the whole street snaps one up, you’ll be assured of a bespoke look.

Reserve online for in-store collection: Cut Nordman Fir Real Christmas Tree, £12, Homebase

The Christmas tree stand is sold separately, giving you the opportunity to choose a style that will tie in with your with your existing decor.

And once you’ve got everything in place, the fun part is in the decorating. This pretty 9 pack of Mixed Glass Christmas Baubles above comes in at just £8.

The combination of pearlescent tones and bold blues will add a subtle pop of colour to the vivid green Christmas tree.

Reserve online for in-store collection: Pack of 9 Mixed Glass Christmas Baubles, £8, Homebase

Finish things off by casting a subtle golden light onto your Christmas tree courtesy of these Clear Bauble with Beads String Christmas Lights.

And if you’re opting for an artificial Christmas tree this year, the good news that Homebase is also offering 20% off all artificial Christmas trees and string lights until December 10th.

Reserve online for in-store collection: 10 Clear Bauble with Beads String Christmas Lights, £6.40, Homebase

