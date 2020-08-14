New Aldi kettle, toaster and microwave set adds cool retro vibes to kitchens

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Love retro-inspired kitchen accessories? Don’t miss the return of this stylish Aldi kettle, toaster and microwave combo that – ticks all the boxes in the style stakes for retro chic. In a dreamy cream colourway the set screams classic 50s diner vibes.

The kitchen is the perfect place to wholeheartedly embrace this trend – with appliances that look the part, while expertly doing the job at hand.

Aldi’s retro ‘Breakfast Range’ is available to pre-order online from this Sunday 16th August, and shop in stores from 23rd August. Only while stocks last, because we all know the drill with specialbuys once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Retro Aldi Kitchen appliances

If retro is the look you favour for your kitchen, you might want to consider a trip to Aldi next week. Or better still, go online this weekend to pre-order to ensure you don’t miss out. When it hit stores last year it was a sell-out in no time.

All three chic appliances are available in matching cream (as seen), plus additionally black or matte grey to suit a range of different kitchen colour schemes.

Retro Aldi kettle

By shopping the look at Aldi shoppers can save up to 130 per cent against similar models. For instance shoppers can save up to £69 with Aldi’s Retro Kettle, compared to leading brand KitchenAid’s similar, alternative model.

Imagine all the other things you could spend £69 on! That’s why we love a good quality bargain, it makes the pounds and possibilities go further.

Coming soon: Retro Kettle, £19.99, Aldi

Retro Aldi Toaster

Enter into the world of retro interiors with this timeless toaster design. The slightly curved design is as stylish as it is practical, with it’s cream and chrome exterior. The cool design is complete with a heat adjustment dial, sleek lever and Defrost, Reheat and Cancel buttons.

Coming soon: Retro Toaster, £19.99, Aldi

Retro Aldi microwave

Set to make a stylish addition to any kitchen, this 1950’s inspired appliance is sure to sell-out faster than you can heat a can of Heinz soup! The 700W microwave has 6 power levels, digital controls and 8 pre-set programmes, as well as an easy to clean design and child lock.

Coming soon: Retro Microwave, £44.99, Aldi

If you’re looking to add a touch of retro elegance to your kitchen with any of these buys, set a reminder for Sunday.

Question is… do you buy just the kettle, just the toaster or the whole matching set? Decisions, decisions.