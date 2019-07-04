One of the key interior trends for this season we’ve dubbed Retro Fusion – a celebration of nostalgic designs and colour combinations of a bygone ear. Ticking all the retro boxes is this new Aldi Microwave, toaster and kettle combo.

In a dreamy cream colourway the set screams classic 50s diner vibes.

The kitchen is the perfect place to wholeheartedly embrace this trend – with appliances that look the part, while doing the job at task.

If retro is the look you favour for your decor, you might want to consider a trip to Aldi this weekend.

The new ‘Retro Classics’ range is available to pre-order online from Sunday 14th July, in stores from Thursday 18th July. You know the drill, with specialbuys once they’re gone they’re gone.

Retro Aldi Kitchen collection

Milky shades of cream are synonymous with retro kitchen appliances. The hearty neutral plays a huge part in any nostalgic scheme. The Aldi kitchen appliance set is the perfect choice for those looking to add style to their kitchens on a budget.

With prices starting from only £19.99 shoppers can get the designer look, without paying the designer price tags.

Retro Mircrowave

Set to make a stylish addition to any kitchen, the 1950’s inspired appliances are sure to sell-out faster than you can heat a Heinz soup!

All three from the matching set are available in the cream and silver colourway seen here, and additionally in a black and rose gold option.

Coming soon: Retro Microwave, £44.99, Aldi

Retro Kettle

By shopping the look at Aldi shoppers can save up to 130 per cent against similar models. For instance retro fans can save up to £75 with Aldi’s Retro Kettle, compared to leading brand De’Longhi’s alternative model.

Imagine all the other things you could spend £75 on! That’s why we love a good quality bargain, it makes the pounds and possibilities go further.

Retro toaster

Pop your toe in the world of retro interiors with this timeless toaster design. The slightly curved design is as stylish as it is practical, with it’s cream and chrome exterior. The cool design is complete with a heat adjustment dial, sleek lever and Defrost, Reheat and Cancel buttons.

Coming soon: Retro Toaster, £19.99, Aldi

If you’re looking to add a touch of retro elegance to your kitchen with any of these buys, set a reminder for Sunday 14th.