This pizza oven is a world first – and here’s why it’s set be the hottest buy of the summer

Spring is here and sunny days are getting more frequent. And that spells one thing in our eyes – the return of al fresco dining! And now a new product launch is set to make our outdoor dining experience even tastier, and we’re already planning our seasonal soirees.

Roccbox from Gozney is the world’s first portable 500 degree wood and stone floor oven a can take a pizza from dough to crispy creation in just 60 seconds. Featuring retractable legs and detachable burners, the oven can be moved anywhere in your garden and beyond – think burgers on the beach or picnics with added punch.

Buy now: Stone oven, Roccbox, £499

Roccbox can be used as both a wood or gas fired oven and cooks pizza, meat, fish, vegetables and more in next to no time. The Roccbox package also comes with the added bonus of a recipe book, thermometer and pizza peel – everything you need to get your party started.

Commenting Tom Gozney, of Roccbox creators Gozney says: ‘We’ve used pioneering design principles to create a truly innovative product that expands the possibilities of cooking, wherever, whenever.

‘For those passionate about food, Roccbox allows for true Neapolitan cooking in your own back garden like never before. We hope Roccbox inspires foodies to continue creating new recipes on their own terms.’

Available in 50 countries the Roccbox has already met with rave reviews from food professionals.

One wrote: ‘Insanely amazing. Roccbox is the FUTURE’

While another added: ‘A reliable, easy to use, power house of an oven that will make you want to have a pizza party every single weekend!’

A third continued: ‘It’s the most amazing portable wood oven – you can cook just about anything in it.’

And if that still hasn’t convinced you, then maybe the delicious creation below will. We’ve got one word for it – YUM!

Has the Roccbox impressed you?