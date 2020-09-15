Rochelle Humes reveals her baby buying essentials – to prepare her home for the new arrival

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rochelle Humes has shared her baby essentials, to inspire other expectant mums. Ahead of welcoming her third child, a baby boy in October, the Singer and TV presenter shares how she’ll be getting her home ready with all the latest baby must-haves.

To share her shopping habits with fans Rochelle has teamed up with Amazon to create her Baby Wishlist.

From strollers and soothers to muslins and monitors – Rochelle has chosen all of her essentials to be ready when her little one arrives.

Rochelle Hume’s Amazon Baby Wishist

‘Having a baby is such an exciting time but it can also be quite daunting, especially thinking about all of the things you need to keep your baby happy and safe’ Rochelle explains. ‘This is my third baby and it’s more important than ever that I am organised as I already have my hands full looking after my two daughters!’

‘Making an Amazon Baby Wish List is a great way to organise and plan your shopping. I love how easy it is to share with family and friends. I had so much fun making this wish list and I hope it will be helpful to other expectant parents trying to navigate life with a newborn.’

Here’s just three of her top picks…

1. Tommee Tippe Prep Day and Night

Rochelle is only too aware that with three kids on her hands time will be of the essence. She has smartly chosen to buy a fast, efficient machine to help prep bottles. Plus the RRP is £130, making it more affordable through her Amazon Baby Wish List.

Buy now: Tommee Tippee Prep Day and Night, £117, Amazon

2. Baby Einstein 4-in-1 Baby Gym

With Husband Marvin being a DJ we like to think he had a hand in choosing this one! It features 70 sounds, 25 minutes of music and comprises of three different languages – in addition to all the colourful add ons to stimulate baby’s brain. A well-worthy buy.

Buy now: Baby Einstein 4-in-1 Kickin’ Tunes Music & Language Discovery Play Gym, £39.99, Amazon

3. Tommee Tippee Nappy Disposal Sangenic Tec Bin

It’s not glam, but it is essential. This smart bin provides guaranteed protection against germs and odours. A must-have to keep nurseries safe and sanitised.

Video Of The Week

Buy now: Tommee Tippee Twist and Click Advanced Nappy Disposal Sangenic Tec Bin, £13.50, Amazon

Amazon’s Baby Wish Lists are ideal for baby showers and planning and organising all the things you need for your new arrival. You can add items to your list as you go, as well as share your picks with friends and family – to make gifting easier for all.