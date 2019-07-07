Romo outdoor fabrics are perfect for everything from cushions to sun shades

We all know how much we love a garden sofa, bench and dining table. So it’s no surprise that practical and durable outdoor fabrics are gaining in popularity and moving up our wishlist this summer.

If you want to design an outside living room that’s just as chic as your interior, then just take a look at top fabric house, Romo’s first collection of outdoor weaves.

Buy now: Moloko outdoor decorative weaves, from £65m, Romo

What we love about this new collection is the contemporary style combined with practicality and durability. Romo has designed a timeless mix of quiet geometrics and statement designs to create an easy-living collection that can work across cushions, shades and covers.

It feels right for urban decks, rooftop terraces and chic balconies.

The colour palettes centre around earthy hues of henna red and nutty pecan, hazy yellows of maize and wasabi, and smart and sophisticated indigo and peacock blues. Coordinate your look by colour grouping or mix and match the patterns across the design groupings.

Textures are all important, so you can choose from grown-up monochrome palm prints, ombre zig-zags, colour-mixed geometrics and elegant plains.

Of course, the whole thing about exterior textiles is that they can weather the storm, as it were! Thanks to clever fabric qualities such as being water and soil repellent, breathable and mould resistant, this playful 100 per cent polypropylene collection is high on durability.

What’s more, if you love by the sea or have a pool, they have high colourfastness to chlorine and sea water. And, at the end of the summer, you can pop in the wash at 40 degrees.

You can buy this fabric by the metre and get your sewing machine out, or work with a local maker to get the shape, look and fit that you want. That’s the magic of a customised look.

So with the temperatures rising and the weekend on the horizon, heading outdoors is the only way to spend your Saturday and Sunday. Start planning your dream scheme when you’re on that deckchair…