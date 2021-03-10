We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Drum roll please… The debut episode of Roost, our brand-new weekly show aimed at improving your home and garden, is now live!

If you need some inspiration to get started on your own home improvements, then you’ve got to watch the latest episode. It’s packed with loads of inspiring ideas and plenty of practical advice, from easy garden ideas to blue living room colour schemes.

And, for UK viewers, there’s a chance to win a room’s worth of stunning Amtico Spacia flooring in this week’s competition. Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is watch and then answer the question below.

Watch Roost Episode 1

So what exactly is in the very first episode? Firstly, if you’re in search of a new kitchen floor, you’ve come to the right place. We cover three of the most durable and easy-to-clean materials to use for hardwearing kitchen flooring, without compromising on style.

Next up, you’ll find out how to design an outdoor living space, just in time for sunny days ahead. From choosing the right furniture and decorating the space, to patio heating and fire pits, there are ideas for every space.

Then, we deep dive into clever blue colour schemes, with easy decorating ideas to inspire your next project. Find out how to create a soothing blue and green combination, or a blue scheme with contrasting orange. There are so many tones to choose from – from pale sky blue to the rich and vibrant Yves Klein blue.

Without further ado, grab a coffee and take a look at what’s in the very first episode of Roost:

In our first episode of Roost, we’re giving away a whopping 25sqm of Spacia flooring from Amtico to kit out a room in your home.

All you need to do to enter is watch the episode and fill in the form below…

Please note this competition is open only to UK residents