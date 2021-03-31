We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Roost episode 4 is live and the show has lots of home improvement ideas for you to peruse, from outdoor kitchens to decorating with green. We’ll also reveal the best living room flooring ideas, whether it’s an adults-only living room for watching movies with glasses of wine; or the hub of family life used by toddlers, pets and adults alike.

And, for UK viewers, one lucky reader has the chance to win a two seater sofa from Swyft in this week’s competition. Entering couldn’t be simpler – all you have to do is watch and then answer the question below.

Watch Roost Episode 4

So what exactly is in Roost episode 4? Well, we cover three of the best choices for living room flooring, so you’ll feel equipped to choose the perfect flooring for your space.

Flooring can have a dramatic impact on the overall feel of a living room, which makes picking a timeless and durable floor an important and exciting decision. We’ll weigh up the pros and cons of each type of flooring, from carpet to LVT flooring (luxury vinyl tiles).

Next up, find plenty of green scheme ideas, from green bedrooms to green kitchens. There’s so much scope with this colour – and a lot of opportunity to have fun.

Connected to nature, it’s said that green rooms evoke feelings of balance and make us feel positive. Plus, because green is at the centre of the colour wheel, you can combine it with both warm and cool hues.

And finally, we’ll explore ultra-desirable outdoor kitchens so you’re equipped to cook up a storm at your next BBQ this spring/summer.

And the best news? An outdoor kitchen can be done on as low or high a budget as you like. From bespoke designs with built-in storage to modular and even DIY styles, you can create an outdoor kitchen regardless of the size of your garden.

So, put your feet up and enjoy Roost episode 4:

In the fourth episode of Roost, we’re giving away a two-seater Model 03 sofa from Swyft. All you need to do to enter is watch the episode and fill in the form below.