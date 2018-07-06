From brilliant round beach towels and fabulous pool floats, summer has never looked so cool thanks to Aldi

Who doesn’t want to add a touch of fun to their holiday with giant round beach towel that looks like a doughnut? Or make a splash with a fruity inflatable? Stay cool and carry on this summer with a little help from Aldi’s instagram-worthy range of Specialbuys this weekend, all set to make you want to dive into summer in style.

In other news: Update bedrooms for summer with a little help from Aldi this week

Whether you’re jetting off or planning a trip to the seaside on home soil, this range has it covered.

Available to pre-order online now, and purchase in store from this Sunday 8th July. Don’t play it cool, you need to be quick! These buys won’t be around for long – once they’re gone, they’re gone!

The new round beach towels

Round beach towels are the new thing! There’s no real difference, they are just more fun than regular old beach towels. Perfect for drying off after a refreshing swim or simply making a statement on the beach, round towels are the ones to be seen with this summer.

The new giant Round Beach Towels are available in six fabulous fun designs – Donut, Burger, Lobster, Shell, Watermelon and (rather randomly) Llama.

Buy now: Kirkton House Donut Round Beach Towel, £19.99, Aldi

Buy now: Kirkton House Watermelon Round Beach Towel, £19.99, Aldi

Buy now: Kirkton House Lobster Round Beach Towel, £19.99, Aldi

Fruity pool floats

Make a splash and get the holiday snap of dreams with this summer’s ultimate pool accessory! Aldi’s range of Summer Icon Inflatables (£9.99) are sure to get you noticed poolside. This latest range is available in pineapple, watermelon and shell varieties.

Unicorn ice lolly moulds

Why serve boring lollies when you can serve Unicorn ones? It’s not even a question really. We’d happily only ever see unicorn lollies forever more…we’re adding to basket immediately!

Buy now: Unicorn Ice Lolly Mould, £2.99, Aldi

Speaking of cooling snacks, there’s a whole range of ice cream treats. From a rainbow coloured Ice Cream Serving Scoop (£2.49) to cute Cow Milk Mixers (2.49).

Who else is setting the alarm to go shopping for holiday ‘essentials’ on Sunday?

(Note: Pool floats and round beach towels ARE essentials for summer 2018)