If you’re struggling to keep you’re cool in this heat, don’t worry even Ruth Langsford is finding it a little tough. On Instagram, the This Morning presenter revealed her secret weapon for beating the heat – an EasyAcc mini portable fan.

Over the weekend Ruth posted a photo of herself enjoying a lunch out with husband and co-presenter Eamon on Instagram. However, eagle-eyed fan quickly spied Ruth’s other lunchtime companion, a battery-powered portable fan.

‘Love the mini fan x’ wrote one fan.

‘Ruth, is that your fan on the table? Could really do with one of those! 😊’ asked another.

After being inundated with requests to know where the clever little fan was from, the This Morning star revealed it was a gift from celebrity chef and fashion guru Gok Wan.

‘For those asking… the mini fan was a gift to me from @therealgokwan …best thing EVER …as a woman of a certain age I take it everywhere! x’ wrote Ruth next to a video of the fan in action.

Not all of us have an Aunty Gok-mother to make our fan dreams come true. However, you’ll be relieved to hear that you can pick the EasyAcc portable mini fan up from Amazon for £12.99.

The clever little portable fan uses rechargeable batteries, so you can pop it in your handbag and take it to the park, office or a restaurant like Ruth. Once charged the fan will work for 10 hours, before needing to be recharged using the USB cable.

However, the truly genius part of this fan is its folding handle. You can hold it in hand, or fold it down to sit on a table.

The fan can be used indoors and outdoors. It has three settings from low to high, to help keep you cool whatever the weather.

You can also choose from five different colours, including black, pink, white, blue or green. You can keep things simple like Ruth and opt for the black version. However, we are particularly partial to the pink version.

Will you be investing in a portable fan this summer?