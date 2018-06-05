We love this vibrant new Sainsbury’s Home Havana collection

Tamara Kelly
By

We popped into Sainsbury's earlier to shop the new high-summer 'Havana' homeware collection – and we found some amazing pieces for under £5!

We can all relate to popping into the supermarket to fetch milk and bread, only to emerge with an irresistible on-trend macramé cushion – am I right?

Here at Ideal Home we always love a good supermarket homeware collection! Not only do the design teams rock the latest trends, the inexpensive home accessories provide the ideal solution for updating your home, with ease, on a budget.

This week make your supermarket of choice Sainsbury’s so you don’t miss the new Havana collection. With decorative finishes, fabulous fruit designs and sharing platters aplenty this new range will add a splash of Cuban-inspired vibrancy to summer festivities.

Also new in stores: New season Primark homeware collection arrives in stores this week!

Here’s our pick of the best buys we found in store earlier…

Havana collection

The new Havana collection takes inspiration from the vibrant patterns and colours of Cuba. We knew when we saw the photography that this range was definitely made for livening up homes for summer.

Spotted in store…

Snapped by Ideal Home in store at Sainsbury’s

In store this collection makes such a visual impact! It’s impossible not to be drawn by the allure of the vivacious colours and zesty lemon motifs!

The Casa de Cuba Lemon Round Tray is a hero product from this new collection. At just £6.50 it’s an absolute bargain – perfect for adding a little razzle dazzle to serving summer drinks.

Snapped by Ideal Home in store at Sainsbury’s

These fab cactus candles are a simple yet effective way to add colour, pattern and ambience to any soiree. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy the subtle scent of Mojitos filling the air this summer? Mojito Tall Tin Candle with Cactus, £5.

Snapped by Ideal Home in store at Sainsbury’s

The melamine tableware is second to none for realness, it looks just like china – we were fooled! This Casa de Cuba Tea Plate is only £3.50. Mix and match this fruity number with more abstract pattern designs in the collection, to bring an eclectic feel to dining.

Two further hero products from the new collection are the Casa de Cuba Lemon Platter, £12 and the Casa de Cuba Seat Cushion, £8.

Related: Garden party ideas to get you in the mood for summer entertaining

Happy supermarket shopping this week all!

Ideal Home loves...

1.jpg | Country Homes & Interiors | housetohome.co.uk

7 beautiful oak-framed extensions
RT_2-Sofa.com-Jethou-armchair-in-Sunshine.png

Working from home? Do it in style…
Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps
French country-style bedroom, with geometric grey wallpaper and a black wrought-iron canopy bed

Create a vintage bedroom