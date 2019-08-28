Sarah Beeny reveals her favourite tile trends for 2019 and 2020

In the age of endless design inspiration when #interiorgoals and so many different beautifully styled rooms are shown on social media, keeping up with modern interior trends can prove difficult. But, fear not, as interiors help is on hand. Tile specialist Topps Tiles has enlisted the help of property and interior design expert, and brand ambassador for Topps Tiles, Sarah Beeny to help guide you through some of 2019 and 2020’s most prominent design trends and provide stylish options which will stand the test of time.

Here she offers her top tips on the looks (and the tiles) that you need to know about.

1. Give a design-orientated edge to a traditional tile option

Buy now: Mokara White Tile, £49 per sq m, Topps Tiles

‘Building your scheme around a neutral tile will of course help give you a timeless look, but you can always put a twist on this traditional Scandi-styling by using warm whites, tan leathers and monochrome accents,’ says the property guru.

‘Alternatively, if you want to add an eye-catching edge, why not get experimental with a creative laying style such as herringbone or basket weave.’

2. Use statement tiles and textures to create something unique

Buy now: Speculo Forest tile, £150 per sq m, Topps Tiles

‘By opting for a darker colour palette, you can add instant drama to your home and create something truly memorable. Go bold by contrasting different textures, colours and tiles for maximum impact, says Beeny. ‘Bold colours or glossy metallic notes provide elegance with a stylish edge.

‘Don’t be afraid to layer different inky shades together and different surface finishes, such as glass, wood or distressed concrete, as they can all add to the look in a harmonious way,’ she adds.

‘Dark green has also been a key trending colour, so why not opt for a deep green Speculo™ Forest tile, as its slight shimmer adds a hint of lustre to any kitchen or bathroom.’

3. Bring femininity and style into a modern, industrial look

Buy now: Macrame tiles, £39 per sq m, Topps Tiles

‘One thing to note is that the concrete, industrial look does not have to mean large format tiles and an overtly masculine style. Mix and match plain and patterned tiles to create a bit of femininity and put your own touch on the look,’ says Sarah.

‘Also, be sure to add your own personal touches and greenery to the space through ferns, succulents and other low maintenance plants. This adds an organic feel to the trend, helping to soften the look and also really makes the colour of the concrete tiles pop!’