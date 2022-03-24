We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

New research has revealed that making the common mistake of only planting seasonal plants in Spring could devalue your home.

As the weather warms up and our gardens slowly come back to life it’s time to start thinking about garden ideas and outdoor tasks to get outdoor spaces ready to enjoy again.

Spring gardening jobs include cleaning patios, that first lawn cut and of course, weeding, feeding and preparing flower beds. But, simply sowing random seeds from packets with pretty pictures of flowers could mean you are throwing money in the hole – quite literally.

New research compiled by Gazeboshop was found that focusing only on seasonal plants could devalue your home. Frustrations stemming from the pandemic has encouraged our desire to connect with the outdoors. This has been reflected in a survey carried out by The Cumberland Building Society. It found a whopping 85% from a survey of over 200 first time buyers feel that having a garden was important to them.

Seasonal planting could devalue your home

Potential buyers are looking for well-kept gardens as part of a new home package. So, flowers that only bloom during the summer months could leave you with a bare and boring backyard the rest of the year.

If you’re looking for ways how to sell your house, opting for garden plants that bloom at different times of the year will ensure the garden looks fruitful no matter which season it goes on the market.

Samantha Richards from Gazeboshop explains, ‘Garden owners should consider the plants they choose wisely. Selecting plants that centre around one season can be damaging if the homeowner puts their home on the market at the opposite half of the year. Instead, having a mixture of shrubs and trees, with perennials that respond well to deadheading will ensure months of colour.’

Plants that will help add value to your home

If you’re looking to invest in some plants from the garden centre that will give you year-round colour and add value to your home see below for Samantha’s top suggestions.

1. False indigo flowers

Although they can take up to a year to pop up, false indigo flowers are both pest and disease-free. The flowers bloom from late spring to early summer every year. Petals offer shades of blue, purple, and green to a garden. They eventually fill out like a shrub, making a garden look both full and colourful for a quarter of the year.

2. Butterfly bush

‘For the summer to autumn months, the butterfly bush is guaranteed to entice buyers to a home,’ says Samantha. ‘The shrubs attract winged butterflies to gardens as they bloom. These summer lilacs are worth the little maintenance they require.’

3. Hydrangeas

‘Perfect for gardens which see less sun, hydrangeas can live up to 50 years and prefer partial sun. These popular flowers bloom from summer to autumn and can tolerate almost any soil, making them perfect for new gardeners,’ she adds.

4. Violas

‘For plants with a long flowering season, opt for violas which are primarily cool-season bloomers,’ says Samantha. These plants usually bloom in spring or autumn, they are perfect for shaded north facing garden ideas.

5. Daphne

Video Of The Week

‘Winter doesn’t mean you need to turn your back on the garden. Reaching around 3ft in height and width, Daphne is a shrub that doesn’t require frequent watering or pruning. It simply needs a spot where the roots are shaded from the sun,’ says Samantha. ‘For maximum potential, consider planting your Daphne in a slightly elevated bed to aid it in growing faster.’