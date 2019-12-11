Should landlords change light bulbs? Is it really down to the property owner to deal with a blown bulb? A recent study, carried out by broadband and utilities provider Glide, revealed rather surprising results.

Over a third of under-25s, aka generation Z, believe it’s the job of a landlord to change a light bulb. Despite this surprising number holding such expectation, changing bulbs is generally an obligation of the tenant*.

Surveying 1,000 tenants, who are renting or have rented, Glide wanted to find what else landlords were expected to be responsible for.

More than one in five tenants believes landlords should fix their broken Wi-Fi.

One in seven surveyed went as far to say they’d leave a dispute with flat mates, over how to split bills, for their landlord to resolve. Perhaps, if you’re not renting with friends this might be the best solution?

Almost a quarter admitted they would leave a dispute over parking up to the owner of the property, rather than try to resolve it themselves.

‘Being a landlord comes with its fair share of responsibilities and a duty of care for the tenant,’ explains Richard Price, Sales Director of Glide Shared Living. ‘ But increasing demands from occupants has led to the lines becoming blurred in terms of exactly what is and isn’t under a landlord’s remit.’

Richard goes on to say, ‘As such, it is easy to see why there can be a number of demands across the UK that landlords perceive as unreasonable. And so it is more important than ever for both parties to receive clarity about which issues will be addressed, by who in the terms of the rental agreement.’

Are you a renter yourself? Where do you stand on the light bulb changing debate?

*Unless specified otherwise in the terms of each individual rental agreement.