Are you following latest ‘sinkie’ kitchen trend on Instagram? It’s not what you might think

#shelfies were the big thing for 2019, this year is set to be all about the kitchen 'sinkie'
Tamara Kelly Tamara Kelly

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • It’s a movement sweeping social media. The #sinkie is quite literally a safe space for Instagrammers to share pictures of their kitchen sinks – styled with flowers.

    And while following the ‘sinkie’ trend is niche, quite frankly at the moment we’ll happily gaze at flowers in beautiful kitchens for hours – anything for a bit of escapism.

    It’s time to clear the dishes out and make sure our sinks are looking their best…

    Image credit: Kasia Fizer

    The trend seems to be aimed primarily for weekend enjoyment – with #saturdaysinkies trending.

    Just today there are over 2000 posts using the hashtag sinkie, with over 300 adding the Saturday element to the post.

    We tell you it was niche, but nice all the same…

    Latest #sinkie posts

    It’s all about floral Friday for this homeowner. With only a few decorative trinkets on the shelf this spotless kitchen is beautifully accentuated by these fresh blooms in the sink.

    Just four freshly cut hydrangea heads are more than enough to captivate in this shot.

    View this post on Instagram

    Saturday sinkie 💕💐 Lemme be honest with you, I’m going to try and get these beautiful blooms in every photo I can 😆 we’ve just had new timber bay windows fitted in our bedroom and kitchen – warmth at last! 🔥 the work took a bit longer than expected but all done now, but I’ll be spending most of today faffing and cleaning and putting the furniture back where it’s meant to be. Hope your Saturdays are shaping up to be more exciting than mine?! . . . @myhousethismonth begins with C… my lovely new Calathea from @wildplantshop. It has such striking pink stripes on its leaves 😍💖 . . #sinkie #saturdaysinkie #flowers #buylocal #supportlocal #guisborough #ruffledflowers #kitchen #kitcheninspo #belfastsink #greykitchen #interiors #interiorinspo #home #instahome #realhomes #edwardianhouse #periodhome #myperiodhomestyle #myperiodhome #periodhomesofinsta #ihavethisthingwithflowers #florist #weddingflorist #northeast #smallbusinesssaturday #houseplants #houseplantclub #myhousethismonth

    A post shared by 𝓐𝓶𝔂 | 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓔𝓵𝓶𝓼 (@at_the_elms) on

    A bouquet that stunning deserves a quick ‘sinkie’ before gracing the coffee table.

    View this post on Instagram

    Everything but the kitchen sink. . It suddenly occurred to me today whilst casually draping my already cut and fully bloomed peonies over the kitchen sink for no apparent reason what so ever, that I have never done a #sinkie AND (you’re not going to believe this) I’ve never had a pic of peonies on my grid. . I know, I know, I’m such a peony! . . . . #ihavethisthingwithhome #modernrustic #ekbbhome #realhomes #myinteriorvibe #myinteriormydecor #myhomestyle #rustickitchen #woodencladding #interiorsblog #myhometrend #myhomedetails #peonies #myhousethismonth #outsideinside #londonhomes #myhomeforhp #stopandstaredecor #atmine #kitcheninspo #renovation #sidereturnextension #interiorarchitecture #blooms #hanginggrid #interiordesign #interiortractor #kitchensofinsta #appartmentthetapy

    A post shared by Maz | The Wooden Hill (@the_wooden_hill) on

    Ah, who doesn’t love a pretty peony? These pink stems are the perfect accent against the striking navy units.

    These flowers are in good company, surrounded by lush potted plants.

    Sunflowers entirely take over this traditional ceramic sink.

    The sunny yellow blooms are the star of this sink shot. Although the kitchen does also boast a vase filled with elegant white lilies and a few trailing plants dressing the shelves.

    View this post on Instagram

    Last week I was asked to do a sorry you're leaving bouquet and given free rein on colour and flower choice. I knew I wanted to use yellow just because it's such a happy colour. One of the things that lifted me last week when we were having such bad luck with our weather, were all of your yellow blooms you were sharing – they brought such a ray of sunshine and some very much needed calmness. Fingers crossed for sunshine and blue skies in this new week🤞☀️💙 . . . #myhousethismonth #featuremyflorallove #mellowyellow #cornerofmyhome #kitchensofinstagram #prettylittleinteriors #lovetohome #bloomsoftheday #prettyblooms #caughtflowerhanded #fortheloveofflowers #sinkie #flowers #instagood #beautiful #flower #springbulbs #bulbs #springflowers #tulips #flowerstagram #flowerporn #springflower #flowerbulbs #stopandsmell #blooms #flowerbeauty

    A post shared by Karen (@flowersandlifestylebymargot) on

    Elegant flowers for an elegant sink, a match made in style heaven.

    View this post on Instagram

    Someone gave me the dreaded lurgy and I just haven’t been able to shake it off which is why I’ve been so quiet on here. I couldn’t though resist doing a sinky with these gorgeous flowers 💐 On a different note I’ve been renovating an old chair on my stories…. let’s just say it was challenging ☺️ • • • • • • • #sinkie #freshflowersbouquet #kitchen #classyhomes #housestaging #homeinterioruk #actual_insta _homes #ourhome #instadecor #housetohome #fromwhereistand #homelovers #homestyle #lovemyhome #interiordesign #greyinterior #interior123 #cosyroom #dreaminteriors #homeinterior #livingroominspo #luxury #greyandwhite #homedeco #interior4homes #featuremyinterior #housebeautifulhome #organisedhouse #cornerofmyhome #luxuryflowers

    A post shared by @ maximumhomeinterior on

    This Instagram fan couldn’t resist doing a sink shot with these gorgeous flowers.

    View this post on Instagram

    Purple Posy ✨ Winter meets spring 🌷| ✨It’s still a little chilly out there but the nights are slowly drawing out, the birds are singing, the crocuses are popping their little heads up & I’m feeling like my energy levels are really shifting now! Anyone else?! 🥰 It’s almost ‘get ya ankles out’ time people. 😜 . . I’ve been working on myself a lot during the autumn/winter months & that’s included a lot of talking & a lot of journaling. ☺️ Taking a good old fashioned pen to paper & just jotting it all down you know?! . ☺️ . . 5 things I’m happy/thankful for about right now . . 1. We’ve a roof over our heads and hot running water – something we must never take for granted . . 2. I have x 2 friend coffee dates this week – Social time is just key when it comes to our happiness isn’t it?! Even if you’re not initially feeling sociable, you know you’re always leaving cheerier than you went {I have the best friends 🥰} . . 3. I’ve just bought myself a peachy new bath mat {colour is everything for me I’m drawn to it} AND she’s in the sale even better {I’ll show you when she arrives 🍑} . . 4. I’m taking positive steps & being proactive about a situation that’s been affecting me {more than I cared to admit} for a little while now 😊👏🏻. . 5. I’m starting YOGA – I’ve heard amazing things – it’s been on my to – do list in forever & the only person that can make it happen is me 👊🏻 . . What are you happy about /thankful for right now? 💖😘 . . #instagramcommunity #askinstagram #powerflower #underthefloralspell #petalwatch #tulips #tulips #igtulips #sinkie #belfastsink #victorianterrace #victorianrenovation #showmeyourflorals #showmeyourstyled #instamama #instamum #lifethroughmylens #liverpoolmum #liverpoolblogger #thehappynow #persuepretty #purpleflowers #purplereign #kitcheninspo #sodomino #spotthenewtrend #storyofmyhome #myhousethismonth #springiscoming

    A post shared by L U C Y 📍 Liv (@__itslucy__) on

    Tulips are a simple supermarket favourite – meaning you don’t have to spend a lot to have fresh flowers in your home.

    Happy Saturday ‘sinkie’ snapping everyone.

