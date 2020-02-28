We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

First homewares, then fragrance and now flowers – is there nothing this talented lady can’t turn her hand to? Despite the day-to-day running of a 45-room chateau and looking after two kids, Angel has found the time to launch stunning flower arrangements with Next.

The new Angel Strawbridge flowers launch this month exclusively with the leading high street retailer.

The Chateau Fresh Flowers by Angel Strawbridge offering comprises of six stunning bouquets.

With talk of an exclusive Mother’s day collection set to be added at the end of March.

New Angel Strawbridge flower arrangements

‘I have a real love for flowers. My husband Dick would say that I’m obsessed!’ jokes Angel. ‘How could you not love the scents, colours, forms, textures and fleetingness?’

Speaking of her inspiration she says, ‘our home is always full of flowers, often foraged or cut from the garden. Since I started hosting events over 20 years ago, I have always arranged flowers.’

Next shared the exciting news with it’s 1.5million Instagram followers earlier this morning. Sharing an image of Angel nestled amongst an array of her new bouquets, with the caption;

‘Brighten up your week with the most beautiful blooms designed EXCLUSIVELY by Angel Strawbridge! 💐 “I have a real love for flowers, my husband Dick would say I am obsessed! Our home is always full of flowers often cut or foraged from the gardens of the Chateau.” @the_chateau_tv Tap the link in our bio to shop the full collection!’

Fans were quick to show the new flower arrangements some appreciation;

‘Angel is soooooooooo creative love her design vision! Love these flowers ❤️🙌🌷’.

‘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’ posted another.

The Chateau Wild Rose bouquet

As written on the Next website Angel says, ‘Every time I walk into the Walled Garden and it’s bursting with the bright and bold colours, I smile. The Chateau Wild Rose is inspired by this. A celebration of ‘la belle rose’, it’s a bouquet of feel good flowers guaranteed to make you, or someone you love, very happy!’

The hand-arranged bouquet is made of up cerise roses; purple roses; orange ranunculus; red hypericum; eucalyptus and on-trend red painted fountain grass.

Buy now: The Chateau Wild Rose Bouquet, £35, Next

The Chateau letterbox flowers

Totally affordable and totally stunning, the letterbox offering is packed with delicate chasmanthium, wax flower white, white veronica, eucalyptus and sunny craspedia pompoms.

Buy now: The Chateau Letterbox, £26, Next

What will Angel do next? We can’t wait to find out.