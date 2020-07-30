We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are looking for a tool that will take the hard work out of cleaning, look no further than the SonicScrubber.

The clever cleaning tool first came to our attention thanks to cleaning sensation Mrs Hinch. The influencer regularly shares cleaning how-to videos on her Instagram stories. In some of her most recent stories, the SonicScrubber has played a starring role.

Mrs Hinch demonstrated how to use the tool to clean out the corners of the washing machine drawer, and how to get kitchen tiles sparkling. If the finished results are anything to go by, the cleaning brush works like a dream. But what is so special about this latest Mrs Hinch favourite?

The SonicScrubber cleaning brush

The SonicScrubber works like an electric toothbrush, the oscillating head rotates 10,000 times per minute. That means a lot less effort and time spent scrubbing for you. In fact the cleaning brush promises to improve cleaning time by up to 57 per cent.

It is battery-powered with a long head making it perfect for reaching all those hard to reach areas. So know more excuses for neglecting those dusty sink pipes or cupboard corners.

You can choose between four different heads – a medium size, large size, cone-shaped and soft bristles. Whatever your cleaning needs one of these heads is bound to do the trick.

Buy now: SonicScrubber, £18.99, Amazon

However, Mrs Hinch isn’t the only fan of the electric cleaning brush. It has picked up glowing reviews on Amazon with an average 4.6-star rating out of 1,753 reviews.

Video Of The Week

‘Had sitting on my wishlist for a few months trying to decide it is was something I needed or just another gimmick I would use then realise I didn’t actually need it. Should have bought it straight away! Gets tough marks off pretty much anything without doing damage to what is underneath,’ wrote one reviewer.

‘This is a game-changer, everybody needs one,’ wrote another.

The brush is available on Amazon for £18.99. Will you be adding one to your cleaning caddy?