Take a look around this splendid pink house in London’s prestigious Primrose Hill.

The elegant Victorian eight-bedroom family house helped to inspire Dodie Smith’s ‘101 Dalmatians’ story – which, of course, later became a famous Disney classic.

Exterior

Written in 1956 by author Dorothy ‘Dodie’ Smith, 101 Dalmatians is the famous story of dalmatians Pongo and Perdita. The dogs live in a pretty pink Victorian house by the Outer Circle in Regent’s Park.

This pretty pink house, which fronts directly onto London’s Primrose Hill, is enough to inspire anyone. The four-storey semi-detached house has a stunning facade with white stone detailing and traditional sash windows.

Kitchen

Inside, the house boasts plenty more stunning original features – with high ceilings and detailed and decorative cornicing throughout. It could do with a refresh here and there – we’d probably want to turn our attention to the well-appointed but slightly tired kitchen.

Living room

This bright and airy sitting room enjoys restful views of the mature gardens at the back of the property. The current owners have even set up a dining table so they can enjoy an informal breakfast or brunch while taking in the view.

Bedroom

The master bedroom is serene in its shade of lilac, a pastel that is currently dominating the word of fashion.

This current bedroom scheme is simple but pleasing, with the symmetry of the matching porcelain bedside lamps. Plush carpets underfoot ensure the residents are suitable comfortable when pacing around the luxurious room. And the generous sash windows flood the room with natural light.

Library

Very fittingly a house with such literacy history has an impressive room dedicated to books. The generous floor to ceiling height allows for a vast library, without encroaching on the space.

It’s not compulsory, but whoever lives in this home should really have a Dalmatian in the family.

The characterful eight-bedroom house is on the market with agents Beauchamp Estates.

