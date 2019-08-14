Be captivated by colour in this charming country house in Buckinghamshire

The joyful interior is bursting with sunny shades
Tamara Kelly

We love to see when a homeowner really embraces colour. A fine example of that is Bourne Bank, an impressive family home residing in Buckinghamshire.

More colour inspiration: Hallway colour schemes – the combinations that make an ideal first impression

The 7-bed house is bursting with colour, from room to room. Come see for yourself…

Exterior

Bourne Bank Buckinghamshire

The exterior is a demure classic white brick, but don’t be fooled – there’s a rainbow of colour behind the facade.

Kitchen

Bourne Bank Buckinghamshire

Image credit: Savills

The kitchen shade is a mix of country-inspired apple green and red. The green shaker style cabinetry is off-set with a traditional wooden worktop. Red accessories are dotted around to add a colour pop, a vibrant accent shade against the serene green.

Related: Green kitchen ideas – redecorate with a colour that’s both sophisticated and on trend

Bourne Bank Buckinghamshire

Image credit: Savills

From this view you can appreciate the idyllic set up of the breakfast room. With French doors leading directly out to the garden it’s a light and airy space, ideal for family mealtimes.

Living area

Bourne Bank Buckinghamshire

Image credit: Savills

This family-friendly living space lives alongside a more formal lounge area. This light room is a bold mix of colour with a cornflower blue with a yellow painted bolthole window.

No matter the weather this room is always  basking in a sunlight shade soft yellow due to this clever use of paint. The statement shade within this style of window emits a sunny glow whenever the light catches it.

Bedroom

Bourne Bank Buckinghamshire

Image credit: Savills

The master bedroom is a calming space filled with tranquil shades of blue. The ceiling and window shutters are painted brilliant white, this helps to reflect the light and make the space feel fresh.

Related: Blue bedroom ideas – see how shades from teal to navy can create a restful retreat

Bathroom

Bourne Bank Buckinghamshire

Image credit: Savills

Blue again in the bathroom, only in a more vibrant royal blue hue. The homeowners have adopted a coastal theme to extenuate the blue within this decor. From the blind fabric to the artwork, this room is decorated with adorable beach huts and coastal motifs.

More ideas: Bold bathroom colour schemes to upgrade your bathing space and inject character

Garden

Bourne Bank Buckinghamshire

Image credit: Savills

This stunning family home is currently on the market with Savills, with an asking price of £2.65million.

Take another inspirational tour: See how a modern extension can totally transform a period property

Has this house left you feeling inspired to add a splash of colour to your own home?

All the latest from Ideal Home