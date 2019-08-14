Be captivated by colour in this charming country house in Buckinghamshire

We love to see when a homeowner really embraces colour. A fine example of that is Bourne Bank, an impressive family home residing in Buckinghamshire.

More colour inspiration: Hallway colour schemes – the combinations that make an ideal first impression

The 7-bed house is bursting with colour, from room to room. Come see for yourself…

Exterior

The exterior is a demure classic white brick, but don’t be fooled – there’s a rainbow of colour behind the facade.

Kitchen

The kitchen shade is a mix of country-inspired apple green and red. The green shaker style cabinetry is off-set with a traditional wooden worktop. Red accessories are dotted around to add a colour pop, a vibrant accent shade against the serene green.

From this view you can appreciate the idyllic set up of the breakfast room. With French doors leading directly out to the garden it’s a light and airy space, ideal for family mealtimes.

Living area

This family-friendly living space lives alongside a more formal lounge area. This light room is a bold mix of colour with a cornflower blue with a yellow painted bolthole window.

No matter the weather this room is always basking in a sunlight shade soft yellow due to this clever use of paint. The statement shade within this style of window emits a sunny glow whenever the light catches it.

Bedroom

The master bedroom is a calming space filled with tranquil shades of blue. The ceiling and window shutters are painted brilliant white, this helps to reflect the light and make the space feel fresh.

Bathroom

Video Of The Week

Blue again in the bathroom, only in a more vibrant royal blue hue. The homeowners have adopted a coastal theme to extenuate the blue within this decor. From the blind fabric to the artwork, this room is decorated with adorable beach huts and coastal motifs.

More ideas: Bold bathroom colour schemes to upgrade your bathing space and inject character

Garden

This stunning family home is currently on the market with Savills, with an asking price of £2.65million.

Take another inspirational tour: See how a modern extension can totally transform a period property

Has this house left you feeling inspired to add a splash of colour to your own home?