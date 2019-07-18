We love multi-tasking objects in the home. Give us a bookcase that doubles as a desk or a makeup mirror that is also a lamp and we’re sold.

But IKEA has just blown these out the water with the ultimate multi-tasking home gadget. The SYMFONISK is the result of the IKEA’s latest collaboration with the speaker experts at Sonos.

The range combines IKEA design and Sonos speaker quality. They have created two multi-tasking speakers available in both black and white and designed to blend seamlessly into the home. Like all Sonos speakers, they are Wifi enabled and can be controlled from the Sonos app.

Why don’t we take a quick peek at the range?

SYMFONISK book-shelf

This is one of the coolest home speakers we’ve ever come across, for the basic reason that it doubles as a shelf!

The speaker comes supplied with a bracket so you can attach it to the wall as a shelf that can take about 3kg. This works out as about a couple of Harry Potter books, so it will easily bare enough weight to function as a bedside table or carry a small houseplant.

The shelf comes supplied with a mat to sit atop the speaker to absorb the vibrations, so you don’t have to worry about anything dancing off the shelf.

Coming soon: SYMFONISK book-shelf, £99, IKEA

The speaker can also be hung from a kitchen rail with supplied hooks or tucked away on an existing shelf.

Priced at £99, it is the cheapest speaker that Sonos has ever made, but don’t worry they haven’t sacrificed on the sound quality.

SYMFONISK table lamp

Sound and light go hand in hand when creating an atmosphere in a home. This SYMFONISK lamp speaker has done away with the extra clutter in your living room of having both a speaker and lamp on a surface, by combining the two.

The speaker base works the same as the bookshelf speaker and can be used together from the Sonos app. The lamp functions like any other with a straightforward switch on the side.

Coming soon: SYMFONISK table lamp, £150, IKEA

Alternatively, you can swap in an IKEA bulb that can be controlled from IKEA’s smart app. So you can control the whole system from your phone or smart home assistant.

‘Creating a great atmosphere can help enhance the quality of life at home and that’s why this focus has been at the heart of the IKEA Smart concept and the SYMFONISK design,’ says Björn Block, Business Leader for IKEA Home Smart.

Video Of The Week

‘By integrating technology with home furnishing products and solutions we can do that in an even better way,’ he adds.

‘We set out to create products neither of us would or could develop independently. Given music an light are both instrumental in creating a sense of place, we have worked hard to develop a product that can deliver both,’ explains Tad Toulis, Vice President of Design at Sonos.

The speakers will be available from the 1st August.