‘Scream’! The Tan France x Etsy Collection is here. The new limited-edition range by the fashion expert, Emmy-nominated TV star, and master of the ‘French tuck’, Tan France, is filled with treats for you and your home.

The style guru talks to Ideal Home about his own well-styled pad and how that provided the inspiration behind this fabulous collaboration.

For both homes and individuals the gift-worthy pieces are co-designed by Tan and 13 hand-picked Etsy sellers.

Tan France x Etsy collection

The carefully curated collection of candles, throws and more is influenced by Tan’s love of interiors, impeccable style, and appreciation of everyday indulgences.

The muted colour palette running throughout this collection incorporates nods to Tan’s own home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Speaking of which…

How would you describe your signature interiors style?

‘My interior decor style is modern classic. Whenever I design a room, I want to make sure that the space will look great for years to come, and not age rapidly.’

Why is making your home feel special so important?

‘With us spending more time than ever in our homes, we want our spaces to feel welcoming and comfortable. All of the items in this collection promote that desire to have an inviting space, and enjoy little moments throughout the day – from morning coffee to lights out.’

‘I’ve found styling and choosing items for my home such a fun process, and think everyone can benefit from spending time thinking about the environment they create around them. It truly can positively impact your mood.’

His signature knack for integrating both masculine and feminine elements is reflected across all of the 18 bespoke pieces.

Tan reflects on the new project, saying, ‘I was flattered when Etsy asked if I wanted to co-design a collection. I’ve always been in awe of the talented Etsy community, and working with the sellers throughout the process has been a joy.’

‘I’m giddy with excitement as we reveal this collection, and very much believe there is something for everyone within it.’