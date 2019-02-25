Celebrate Shrove Tuesday, on March 5th, with any one of these flipping epic pancake pans

Get creative with your pancakes this year. Following on from a sell-out unicorn and flamingo designs, there are brand new characters for this Pankcake day. Tefal have teamed up with Asda to bring us an exclusive Pug pancake pan!

The adorable pup design is just the thing for dog and pancake lovers alike. In stores and online now, while stocks last.

If pugs are not your thing don’t fret, Tefal have brought back the brilliant unicorn and flamingo pans for another year!

Make your pancakes totally irresistible with any of these non-stick designs…

Asda’s exclusive Tefal pug pancake pan

Let’s call it puppy love! The cute pug design on the inside of the pan acts as a stencil to shape your pancakes while they cook.

Buy now: Tefal Puppy Dog Pancake Pan, £12, exclusively at George Home at Asda

Tefal unicorn pancake pan

Little ones will love pancakes made in the shape of unicorns. This pan proved to be a huge hit when it was on sale last year. Thankfully it’s back to ensure the popularity of this mythical creature lives on.

Buy now: Tefal Unicorn Pancake Pan, £15, George Home at Asda

Who can forget the amazing Flamingo pan from last year! As huge Flamingo fans it will be hard to make a pancake ever again that’s NOT in the shape of one of these glorious birds.

Buy now: Tefal Flamingo Pancake Pan, £16, JD Williams

Happy pancake making to one and all! But which character will you choose?