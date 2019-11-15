‘Tis the season to listen out for the pitter patter of hoofs on the roof, as we await Santa’s sleigh. But the roaring engine of truck, perhaps not! However Tesco delivery van has been spotted on the roof of a cottage in Knutsford, Cheshire.

But before you panic that one poor driver feel foul of a Sat nav mishap, be assured it’s not real! It’s part of the Tesco Christmas advert 2019.

The supermarkets seasonal advert is making a TV debut this Sunday 17 November 2019 – during I’m A Celebrity.

Tesco Christmas advert 2019

A Tesco delivery van, decorated in hundreds of multicoloured festive lights, sits perched on the roof of a house in Knutsford, Cheshire – near Manchester.

Locals taking a stroll in Tatton Park early this morning, near Manchester, stumbled upon the unusual scene. The Tesco delivery van was spotted on the roof of one of the houses located in the park, leaving nearby residents open-mouthed.

Residents were left rubbing their eyes in disbelief. That sentiment soon turned to awe, when Tesco hinted the surprising sighting is linked to the Christmas ad.

As you’d expect, the News spread quickly through the town following the first sighting of the Tesco delivery van. It soon drew crowds of folks wanting to witness the truck parked on the roof of the cottage, glowing with multicoloured festive lights.

‘It’s unbelievable!’, exclaimed Jewel, 29, a Knutsford resident. ‘I’ve never seen anything quite like this, especially around here. It feels like something out of a Christmas movie.’

‘Seeing one of our Tesco delivery vans sat on the roof of a cottage caught everyone by surprise this morning,’ says Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer. ‘ It is certainly not something you see every day, but I suspect that anyone watching ITV this Sunday night will have all their questions answered.’

We will most definitely be tuned in.