The beginning of September signifies change – it’s back to school, back to uni and more importantly back to thoughts of staying cosy indoors. As the seasons change we start to look for cost-effective ways to hibernate in style and comfort.

Tesco Home is on hand with a range of new season accessories. With prices starting from an incredible 25p it’s here to help us update the decor without overspending.

New season Tesco homeware

Warming shades of mustard yellow are the colour to be seen in our homes this autumn. Paired with Scandi-inspired grey it forms the perfect pairing of cool and warm tones. The new collection is filled with on-trend ochre accents to brighten things up, from cushions to stoneware.

In among the seasonal colours there are plenty of woodland creatures in the new collection. These cute characters (such as the deer) help to give the look personality, if you so choose.

In stores only: Allium Wall Art, £10; Ceramic Heart Vase, £8; Soft Ochre Cushion, £4; Deer Cushion, £6; Ceramic Ochre Vase, £6, All Tesco Home

Serving hearty home-cooked meals is the key to a happy home as the seasons change. We’re staying in and entertaining at home more, who wants to go out when it’s dark and chilly? As we welcome family and friends over more, it’s important to have enough servingware to entertain in style.

Great prices mean using a ‘best’ dinnerware set can become an everyday occurrence. The duck egg shade is the perfect pastel compliment to enhance the ochre yellow.

In stores only: Aura Duck Egg Tableware, from £1.50; Faux Leather Placemats, £8 for 4; Ombre Vase, £8, all Tesco Home

We had to ask exactly what was only 25p, we’re honest enough to admit we didn’t think it was possible. But alas it’s true, the items in the range that are the best price are the glasses.

In the new AW19 collection, the glassware really does starts from 25p – for the Water Glass. The contemporary Hiball Geo glasses in Ochre or Pink are just 90p each, and the Ombre Tumblers in Green, Pink and Smoke are £1 each. Cheers to those prices.

These stylish and affordable glasses will stand out on display in the kitchen or dining room – looking beautifully decorative for this season and beyond.

Nothing says comfort more than an inviting blanket, to wrap up cosy beneath on the sofa. This knitted tassel throws in a two on-trend colourway of warm ochre and muted grey is just the thing for this autumn.

Featuring a tactile woven texture and beautifully adorned with tassel fringing, this throw is a simple and stylish way to introduce the latest seasonal colour palette to living room or bedroom decors.

In stores only: Knitted Tassel Throw, £20, Tesco Home

Best of all – these latest gems can be found while in stores already, stocking up on heart soup ingredients.