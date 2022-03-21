We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

With Easter less than a month away, interiors lovers are sharing creative and budget-friendly ways to give our homes a pastel, holiday-themed makeover. One thing we keep seeing is artificial Christmas trees repurposed as Easter trees.

Hopping mad or kinda cute? Wherever you stand, search for this Easter decorating idea is soaring on Pinterest right now.

Whether you go big, small, faux or real, scandi-chic or multicoloured mayhem, the Easter tree trend is a great opportunity to make a centrepiece for Easter Sunday.

Easter tree trend

Interiors experts at luxury bed company, Crafted Beds, have used a combination of Pinterest, TikTok, Instagram and Google search data to find out the top Easter decor trends for 2022. The research showed that Pinterest searches for ‘Easter Christmas trees’ are up by a staggering 63% this week.

Plus, #eastertree now has over 1.4 million views on TikTok. This ‘new’ trend actually comes from an old German tradition of hanging Easter ornaments on a tree with bare branches.

We think it’s a lovely activity for kids, too. You can always give it a little edit when guests come over. Display a small tree on the dining table, in the window sill or sideboard as a seasonal hallway idea.

If you’re not quite ready to get the Christmas tree down from the loft, we don’t blame you. You could opt for a small faux tree instead, or a wooden one available at stores such as John Lewis.

Alternatively, simply hang decorations on freshly cut branches or pussy willow from the supermarket, or cut off some branches out in the garden. Crafted Beds says frost-tipped Easter Christmas trees are proving extremely popular.

Transforming your Christmas tree with soft pastel hues, egg-shaped decorations and bunny rabbits and chicks is an easy way to get your home guest-ready for Easter celebrations. Add some string lights for some extra sparkle.

The Easter tree trend gives us a dedicated area for going overboard with Easter decorations. A mix of pretty pastels and wooden decorations will create a cute and rustic look.

It’s also something you can totally make your own without feeling the pressure to make it look perfect.