The Range boston mirror hack fans are going crazy for on social media

We can’t resist a nifty DIY idea, especially when it’s budget-friendly, so when we spotted this great Boston mirror hack on Instagram, we had to share it!

Many of us have become restless with our interiors over the past… well, is anyone still counting? But what if we told you, you could create a light-bouncing feature wall ideas for less than £20 thanks to The Range?

Statement mirror hack

Featured on popular Facebook Group, DIY on a Budget, Stacey Cruwys shared her innovative Boston mirror hack and it received quite the reaction, with more than 7K Likes!

‘This particular idea was formed on my kitchen floor’ explained Stacey. ‘I simply laid the mirrors out on the floor and played around with different designs.’

Not happy with how the mirrors looked when they were flush against the floor, Stacey tried arranging them on top of each other to create a 3-D effect and found the design took on a totally different look.

The low cost mirrors are made from plastic rather than wood, making them super lightweight (450g to be precise) and measure 40cm x 40cm. Stacey enlisted her husband to attach them to the wall using double-sided Scotch tape.

Alternatively, you could use Command hanging strips, to ensure no residue is left on walls when you fancy a change. Plus, the mirrors feature hooks on the back for hanging if you prefer.

The finished result of Stacey’s Boston mirror hack looks fab as a focal point in her hallway. Pretty impressive for £9.99 for three mirrors and she’s even got one spare!

The Range shared the Boston mirrors on its socials, showing how so many DIY queens have been creatively using them in their homes. The post was met with over 5k likes and the mirrors have been selling out fast online!

Owing to the huge demand, customers are now able to provide their email to be notified when the mirrors are back in stock online.

Stacey told us, ‘I have been totally overwhelmed by the responses and messages regarding my post on the Budget D. I. Y group. I could never have imagined that my idea would be received by so much positivity or gain this level of attention for the group.’

There are lots more configurations you can use these mirrors in and would look amazing in any part of the home lacking a bit of wow.

