When it comes to picking up stylish furniture at a bargain price, you can’t beat the The Range. One of our favourite homeware stores, it has shot up in our admiration thanks to the new Suffolk Furniture Collection.

The furniture range is perfect for adding sophistication to your bedroom on a budget. If you’ve realised over the last few months that your bedroom could do with a little love and organisation, the new collection might be just the ticket.

The Suffolk Furniture Collection includes two spacious wardrobes, chest of drawers and bedside cabinet, with prices starting at £69.99. All the pieces are coloured in a striking matte graphite grey and a light riviera Eichi top panel.

The pieces will complement a grey bedroom colour scheme perfectly. Or pair them with a soft neutral such as Dulux’s colour of the year ‘Brave Ground‘ for a striking look.

Suffolk Furniture Collection

Suffolk 3 Door Mirror Sliding Wardrobe

It’s hard to believe that this stylish and spacious wardrobe only costs £299.99. The wardrobes include ample space to store all your clothes and accessories.

Plus, the full-sized mirror is perfect for that last outfit glance before dashing out the door.

Buy now: Suffolk sliding wardrobe, £299.99, The Range

Suffolk 3 Door Wardrobe

For a smaller room, the 3-door wardrobe is a good alternative. Kitted out with smooth oval handles, the wardrobe has a main body for hanging dresses and trousers. There are also two drawers at the bottom for storing jumpers, underwear or socks.

Buy now: Suffolk 3 door wardrobe, £249.99, The Range

Suffolk 4 Drawer Chest

A perfect match to both the wardrobes, the sturdy chest of drawers has four large drawers to store t-shirts, jumpers, jeans or PJs. The wooden top softens the design so that you can cover it with ornaments or turn it into a standing dressing table.

Buy now: Suffolk drawer chest, £99.99, The Range

Suffolk 3 Drawer Bedside Cabinet

This miniature version of the chest of drawers will sit neatly next to your bed. It is the perfect place to rest a good book and a cup of tea.

Buy now: Suffolk bedside cabinet, £69.99, The Range

The entire collection is available in stores and online now. Despite their sturdy appearance, all the pieces are lightweight and easy to assemble.

Will you be checking out this new collection at The Range?