We’ve given up on summer and full-on autumn mode has been activated. For Halloween fans, this means planning ways to decorate our homes for the spooky season.

People are loving The Range’s brand new Halloween-themed gonks, including Stacey Solomon. The Loose Women star, who is expecting her fourth child, caused sales of gonks to surge after sharing her delight at the launch of The Range’s Halloween collection.

It’s good news for gonk-lovers decorating on a budget this autumn because they’re just £7.99.

The Range recently shared an image of the new Halloween gonks on Instagram captioned ‘Ok, the secrets out… Yes, we have NEW Halloween Gonks, and yes they are now in store.’

Stacey Solomon was quick to comment: ‘OMG I can’t cope, bring on autumn!’ And she isn’t alone in her love for Halloween decor and gonks, given that the post has received thousands of likes and comments.

‘OMG NEED IMMEDIATELY!!!!!!!!’ one exclaimed. ‘Gonk lovers unite,’ wrote a second, while others tagged their fellow gonk fans to alert them of this development.

Stacey Solomon is always sharing her home decor ideas and IKEA hacks with her 4.6 million followers. And she’s not one to miss out on any key opportunities to dress her home for a seasonal celebration.

The Queen of Halloween was very excited to see the Nordic gonks get a black and red makeover. If you’re looking for spooky garden ideas for October, The Range is also selling Halloween LED Gonk Outdoor Lights, £24.99.

Gonks are inspired by gnomes and hobgoblins found in Scandinavian and Nordic mythology. They’re a firm favourite among shoppers at Christmas along with large nutcrackers.

These Halloween gonks sold out in just 48 hours . But while they’re currently out of stock online, you can pick one up in one of the retailer’s 180 stores across the country.

They’ll look great on a sideboard or shelf in the hallway or living room, or perhaps yours will settle at the bottom of the stairs. That’s if you can get your hands on one.

Will you be picking one up?