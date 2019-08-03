Instagram has been lighting up with The Range lanterns. We can’t scroll through our feed without stumbling upon these silver beauties, stealing the show.

The Range lanterns are available in two sizes, 21cm and 53.5cm, perfect for adding a splash of sophistication to your living room or outside patio. With prices starting from just £7.99 you can earn serious style points on a budget.

The steel lantern combines slick modern style with a traditional style, all clean straight lines with a smart silver finish. You can also open one of the glass panels to easily light candles or switch on fairy lights to add a little ambience.

The Range lanterns

When the silver lanterns first appeared on the brands Instagram they were met with a lot of love from The Range fans. The post quickly clocked up over 3,000 likes and 82 comments. Shoppers were clamouring to recreate the sophisticated look, commenting:

‘I need these in my life’

‘so pretty’

‘Aww love these’

‘neeeeed’

‘2 of these needed’

‘Love these! I need a large one in my bedroom and two either side of the fireplace for starters!’

These lanterns and many look-a-likes have appeared on countless interior blogs. Even a couple of celebrities have shared shots of them in their home on Instagram.

Buy now: Silver Steel Lantern, 21cm, £7.99, The Range

Our advice would be to pair the larger and smaller lantern together in a cluster for maximum impact. Steal Brooke Vincent from Coronation Street’s look by styling two of the lantern in front of a mirror to add a little drama to your living room.

If you are planning to use them to create a feature in your outdoor living room why not forgo the candle and instead cover the bottom of the lantern with stones.

If your landlord or husband has banned candles in the house, don’t worry you can still make these lanterns work in your home. The Range sells a selection of battery-powered LED pillar candles, which will flicker a cast a warm glow just like the real thing.

Will you be making a trip to The Range this weekend?