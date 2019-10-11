The Range’s new slim shoe cabinet is the perfect addition to any hallway, especially those limited on space. The country-style design is just the thing to keep your home clear and clutter free.

Speaking of shoes off: Kirstie Allsopp sparks a Twitter debate with her shoes off in the house policy

Popping one in a hallway will encourage guests to remove shoes the minute they enter, too. We’re already loving it!

The Range slim shoe cabinet

The Lexington Shoe Cabinet is made with two storage compartments. The drop-down drawers conceal two large storage compartments, featuring ledges on which to store shoes – out of sight, leaving the entrance neat and tidy.

Its simple design is suited to traditional or modern homes alike, and the cabinet comes in two attractive paint finishes, cool grey and warmer cream.

The MDF cabinet stands 90.6cm high, 79.2cm wide and 22.2cm deep. We’ve carried out a simple, some might say not very accurate (!), measuring test to see how many shoes fit inside. We conclude three on each row, so six in total.

The Lexington cabinet is part of a matching furniture range, if you should choose to use it in a bedroom or another space big enough to accommodate matching pieces.

Buy now: Lexington Shoe Cabinet, £54.99, The Range

The Range says, ‘Leave your home neat & tidy with our Lexington Shoe cabinet, available in grey or cream!’. The post was shared only 2 days ago and has received 3113 likes and 147 comments – and counting!

One happy shopper comments, ‘We got this on Saturday. It’s fantastic!’

Another, hilariously tagging a partner, ‘I want this in grey for the new house…. this is your job tomorrow to get us one!’.

‘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️’ simply remarks one impressed follower.

‘Fits great in narrow hallways 😊’ points out one savvy shopper.

Video Of The Week

Followers tagging others saying, ‘we need this x’ and ‘So need😮😍’ – and so it goes on, all comments of adoration.

All but one, fan who says, ‘this is like what we have but half the price!’. We get it, there’s nothing more annoying than finding a like-for-like, only far cheaper. We feel your pain!

Would you choose grey or cream for your home?