We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

There’s nothing quite like walking into a room subtly perfumed with your favourite scent. The White Company electronic diffuser will make this luxury part of your everyday routine.

At Ideal Home, we adore a scented candle. However, if you are tired of scrubbing unsightly soot marks off the walls, the electronic diffuser will change how you scent your home.

The White Company electronic diffuser

Just like a scented candle the electronic diffuser promises to deliver the perfect scent level in minutes. Making it perfect for boosting the scent of any traditional diffusers you may have.

In true White Company style, the diffuser is a thing of minimalist beauty. The beautiful ceramic cover disguises an inner water tank that sits atop a wooden base.

Once the electronic diffuser is plugged in, simply fill up the water tank and add five to 10 drops of your chosen essential oil.

The diffuser can be scented with one of The White Company’s signature scents, including Sleep, Spa, Restore, Seychelles, Lime & Bay, Pomegranate, or Cassis.

Buy now: Electronic diffuser, £65, The White Company

Lime & Bay is the perfect fragrance oil if you want an uplifting scent in the hallway or living room. While Sleep or Spa is the perfect scent-sational treats for unwinding in your bedroom after a long hard day.

As soon as you press the mist button the diffuser will instantly release a mist of scented vapour. The diffuser will continue to mist away until the tank is empty.

Alternatively, you can take advantage of its clever time settings. The fours settings include 180 minutes, 120 minutes, 60 minutes, or 30 minutes. At the end of that time, the diffuser will shut off.

Buy now: Fragrance oil, From £8, The White Company

You can leave the diffuser happily misting away safe in the knowledge that you can’t forget to turn it off.

Video Of The Week

Priced at £65, the electronic diffuser is definitely worth the investment if you regularly find yourself haemorrhaging money on scented candles. With the oils starting at just £8 – and trust us when we say one bottle goes a long way – you’ll be amazed how much you could save in the long term.

Will you be giving your home a scented boost with this electronic diffuser?