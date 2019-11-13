Is there any greater feeling than landing a bargain when shopping for new furniture and accessories? We don’t think so, apart from knowing that your bargain hunting is going to a good cause. That is where the Newlife store comes in.

The Newlife store has become our new insider secret for scooping up a super deal on homeware. Focusing on the concept of pre-cycling, the store scoops up end of line stock from high-street and designer shops that would be destined for the landfill.

The Newlife stores stocks products from some out our favourite stores such as The White Company, Amazon and Homebase, selling them for a fraction of the price, at almost 80 per cent off the original retail price.

Newlife stores have rescued thousands of tonnes of brand new homeware from landfills each year. That is great news for the environment and even better news for our inner bargain hunter.

So far it might all sound alot like another of our favourite discount high street giants (ahem, TK Maxx…) But what sets Newlife stores apart is where there profits go.

All profits raised by the store will go to the newlife charity for disabled children. The charity helps provides thousands of items of essential equipment and services each year for disabled and terminally ill children in the UK.

There are seven Newlife stores across the UK, with a dedicated Newlife at Home store in Staffordshire. You can find your closest Newlife store on the website.

However, if you don’t have one nearby, you can still catch a good deal and contribute to a good cause by perusing the store online on eBay. Top tip, if you’re looking for higher value designer items such as Prada or Gucci, they will usually be listed on the eBay store.

At last we can use our shopping superpower for good.