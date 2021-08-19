We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We couldn’t be more proud of diver Tom Daley, who recently won gold at the Olympics. While he’s taking some well-deserved time off, we thought we’d take a deep dive (boom boom!) into Tom Daley’s former home.

A bachelor pad in south London, the property was owned by Tom Daley between 2014 and 2018. It has just recently come on to the market.

We’re told that apartments here rarely go up for sale, so it’s definitely going to be in high demand. Let’s take a look at where Tom used to live and see if it was worthy of the gold medal winner…

Tom Daley’s former home

Exterior

Located in Pilgrimage Street in London Bridge, Atollo is a stylish development set in a quiet residential road. We wonder if Tom used to sit out on one of these terraces and dream of one day winning the Olympics?

Living space

Inside, the first thing you’ll notice is the big expanse of glass from floor-to-ceiling windows that make this a really light-filled apartment. The living area is open plan with the dining room and kitchen, and we like the use of clever living room paint ideas, modern furniture and decorative accessories – it feels very homely and cosy.

Kitchen

The kitchen is fully fitted with modern appliances (as you’d expect from a bachelor pad), and we’re torn between which kitchen ideas we like best: the mix of dark navy and orange-red coloured cabinetry, the breakfast bar that’s ideal for eating on the go or entertaining, or those irregular-shaped metallic orb lights overhead.

Bedroom

The apartment features two bedrooms – could this be the one that was Tom’s? Freestanding shelves and bedside units with drawers offer good bedroom storage ideas, while a door leads straight out to the terrace.

Again, bold dark navy blue has been bravely used on more than one wall, while a bold patterned duvet set adds interest to the scheme.

Bathroom

The modern bathroom isn’t the largest of spaces, but it does feature some small bathroom ideas, such as a combined bath and shower, and using alcoves as storage shelves.

Terrace

Outside you’ll find three terraces, each with a different view of London. You could use one for relaxing, one for dining and the other for a spot of al fresco yoga?

Do you fancy seeing more of Tom Daley’s former home? If so, it’s up for sale with Dexters at £999,999.