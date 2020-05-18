We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Touchless taps and automatic toilet flushes are already common in public places. But in the wake of Covid-19, they could be the next big thing in our homes.

The pandemic has shone a light on our hygiene in the homes. We’ve become hyper-aware of hotspots for germs such as toilet flushes and taps, and up to date on the best way to disinfect them.

However, luxury bathroom and kitchen company, GROHE, has revealed that many people are looking to avoid these germ hot-spots altogether. Since the beginning of the year, GROHE has seen an unprecedented demand for its infra-red touchless taps. If the company’s current sales are anything to go by, this is a trend that is here to stay.

Here are three of the hygiene-friendly products, that GROHE predicts will be the next big things in our bathrooms and kitchens.

1. Infra-red bathroom touchless tap

These taps work by starting the water flow when sensors detect movement in or around the basis, so there is no need to touch the tap. Even the temperature is pre-set to optimise hygiene and safety.

Buy now: Bau Cosmo E infra-red bathroom tap, £275.36, GROHE

2. Shower toilet

This style of toilet is definitely an acquired taste. Not only do they include an automatic flush and lid opening, but they also include touch-free cleaning.

You heard that right, you’ll never have to worry about running out of toilet paper again. This toilet instead uses just warm water and air.

However, the best part is that the toilet features an anti-bacterial surface coating. You’ll no longer have to worry about the toilet being a hotspot for germs.

Buy now: Sensia Arena Shower Toilet, £3,317.02, GROHE

3. Smart kitchen tap

Buy now: Zedra Smart Control Sink mixer, £718.80, GROHE

Unlike the infra-red tap in the bathroom, this tap allows a bit more control over temperature.

Video Of The Week

It features a mixing valve on the body of the tap to control the temperature settings. The tap then remembers and automatically saves your preferred settings for the next time you use it.

To turn the tap on you simply tap the button at the end of the spout. This can easily be done with the wrist, forearm or elbow to avoid any cross-contamination when prepping food.

Would you be tempted to upgrade your bathroom with a touchless tap or toilet?