We love turning to Instagram for homeware inspiration and one of the biggest trends of recent months are candles with a twist… quite literally. Colourful twisted candles are everywhere at the moment and we think they’re perfect for adding a little more interest to a mantlepiece or dining table. The good news is that Liberty is selling a selection of twisted candles with 20 per cent off, ahead of Black Friday.

Liberty Twisted Candle Deal

Candles have always been popular for adding a sense of cosiness to a room (not to mention a gorgeous smell, as well). But the 2020 update on the classic candle are the twisted versions which are currently circulating on social media. So these twisted candles from Liberty are perfect for adding a little more interest to a living room or dining area.

Twisted Candles Set of Six, was £25, now £20, Liberty

These eye-catching spiral stems make for the perfect centrepiece on a table. Each set comes with six paraffin candles measuring 20cm high by 2.2cm wide. View Deal

The candles, from the brand Anna +Nina, are available in a plethora of different colours – all of which complement one another. This means mixing and matching is really easy. From nude pinks and soft lilacs to sage greens and baby blues – there are a whole host of pastel shades to choose from. The set of six candles were priced at £25, but are now £20 (a 20 per cent saving) – which works out to around £3.30 per candle.

With Christmas just around the corner, there’s no denying these aesthetically-pleasing candles would be a great gift for the interior lover in your life. Or simply as a lovely treat for yourself.

More candle deals at Liberty London

Liberty London also boasts other candle deals ahead of Black Friday, including 10 per cent off an exclusive limited edition Diptyque Insolite Candle as well as the same discount on brands like Cowshed, Neom and more.

Diptyque Limited Edition Insolite Candle, was £54, now £48.60, Liberty

This scented candle is a unique blend of warm and cold spices, petals, zests, peels and leaves. View Deal

If candles don’t float your boat, there are diffusers, oils, mists, incense and more which will give your home the fragrance lift you desire.

Happy shopping!