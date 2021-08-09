We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A well-stocked bar cart is an absolute must in any home – where else are you going to proudly display your vast collection of tipples? Well-known charity Sue Ryder is now selling a total bargain drinks trolley, and 100% of profits go towards its palliative, neurological and bereavement care.

The gold, two-tiered trolley makes for a super handy storage solution for small spaces, and means your best beverages are always on hand for impromptu drinks. There’s also plenty of space for holding cocktail glasses, shakers, and any other bits and bobs you might need when entertaining.

At just £59.99, we think it’s a steal – and it’s for charity.

Sue Ryder gold drinks trolley

The cute gold trolley comes on wheels for easy transportation around the home, and it can of course also be used as a side table. When not in party mode, it will serve as a stylish place to pop down your cup of tea, or to display a vase of fresh flowers and a candle.

Whatever you use it for, this versatile living room idea is sure to bring a classic, art deco feel to your living space at a fraction of the price of many similar trolleys available. You can shop the small round drinks trolley on the Sue Ryder website.

‘Really pleased I decided to buy the drinks trolley,’ writes one reviewer. ‘It glides effortlessly around the house and will be the envy of guests at parties.’

Happy customers have also described it as being easy to assemble, which is always a plus.

Sue Ryder velvet chair

Sue Ryder also has some gorgeous furniture in the form of a velvet accent chair. The sumptuous armchair looks a lot like Aldi’s iconic velvet chair, and only costs £189.99.

Video Of The Week

It would look great in the corner of a living room or bedroom, providing some extra seating and a comfy place to press pause. We’re loving the scalloped design and gold-accented legs.

Take a closer look at the Scalloped Tub Velvet Accent Chair, Green, on the Sue Ryder website. All profit goes to charity, supporting people living with a terminal illness, a neurological condition or those who have lost someone.

Which would you go for? Gold bar cart or comfy velvet armchair?