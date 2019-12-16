Street names are quite often run-of-the-mill, but also festive it turns out! With Christmas just around the corner, Sell House Fast reveals research to find out which region of the UK is home to the most festive street names.

Who would guess the UK is home to almost 300 festive street names?! With ‘Christmas Pie Avenue’ being the most festive of all of them.

ST Nicholas Street proved to be the most common festive road name. And as it turns out, when it comes to street names, Rudolph is not the most popular reindeer…

UK’s most festive street names revealed…

The East of England came out on top, with the most festive names with a cracking 53 streets with Christmas-themed names. Followed by the South East and North West, both with a jolly 36 festive-themed street names.

St Nicholas addresses are most popular in the East of England, with 103 variations found. Shepherd road/lane/street/close features mot in the North West, with 50 located.

Pine tree close/lane/street is favoured in the West Midlands, with 37 found. Did you know there are 27 Noel roads in the East Midlands?

There are also 10 streets with the festive associated word ‘turkey’ in them. Nine addresses including mistletoe, and two Gingerbread Lanes and a Christmas Pie Avenue.

The most common reindeer-related street names

1. Comet is the most commonly found reindeer name on England’s streets, with 61 in total. Most of these are found in the North West of England.

2. Vixen has 15 different street names. The South of England and East of England are both home to the most street names involving Vixen.

3. Rudolph, not proving so popular, has only six street names. The majority of those being based in London, and the most popular street name being Rudolph street.

4. Dancer has five street names, nearly all of them again in London and the most popular name being Dancer road.

5. Cupid has two street names. With ‘Cupid’s Chase’ found in Southend-on-Sea and ‘Cupid’s Alley’ in York.

To get these results Sellhousefast.co.uk searched out a range of seasonal and Christmas related words into Streetlist, adding up the total per region.

Is there a sign of festive cheer on the street where you live?