With a kitchen of dreams and the most inviting family room snug, we’d happily hibernate in this stunning holiday home for the foreseeable.

The interiors may scream Scandinavian roots, but this newly updated farmhouse can be found in Gwynedd, Wales.

The light and airy space is the perfect environment to completely escape the world outside.

With three double bedrooms in the main house, a separate double bedroom suite in the Annex and an adjoining two-bed Barn Cottage this property accommodates all.

This idyllic home is described by the agents as ‘a unique fusion of stylish modern design and rustic character.’ It’s as perfect for entertaining in style as a family home or to be used as the ideal holiday escape to the country.

Open-plan kitchen diner

The double height open-plan kitchen area is a dream space, with it’s light and airy feel.

For budding chefs it’s a premium kitchen for preparing, cooking and entertaining all-in-one. Complete with a country classic AGA and integrated Neff appliances.

What a way to entertain! A dining space so grand 12 fashionable Ghost chairs fit comfortably around it.

Exposed oak beams provide a certain warmth against striking primarily white decor.

The spectacular decor is the work of interior designer Elle Winsor-Grime, using almost exclusively Welsh/UK sourced materials.

Rustic family room

Adjoining the kitchen is this fabulous family room, snug living area. The hero of this room has to be the focal-point wood burner, an anchor for gathering around in comfort.

Not overlooking the continued stylish slate floor tiles and neutral colour palette. The calming decor is what makes this home a welcome retreat from the outside environment.

White bedroom

An all-white scheme from the walls to the soft furnishings, this bedroom is a vision of serenity. The only accents of colour are provided by the forest green velvets of the cushions and the button-backed sofa.

Marble bathroom

This beautiful marble and pink bathroom is that of the Barn cottage attached to the property. It might just sway the decision on where you’d choose to haul up in this impressive house.

If you liked it so much you never wanted to leave you could buy it. This dreamy house is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £975,000.

