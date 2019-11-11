The humble wreath has got some serious competition as the Christmas door swag is set to be the new must-have door adornment this Christmas.

This year Waitrose & Partners Florist has added the door swag to its collection of Christmas front door decorations. The supermarket predicts that the festive door swag will be the next big thing coming for to front doors this year.

Christmas door swag

Across the pond in America, door swags have already proved a popular choice for adorning doors during the festive season. However, the more relaxed foliage style has slowly been creeping across the Atlantic.

Buy now: Luxury Fantasia Christmas Door Swag, £40, Waitrose & Partners

Over the last Christmas googles searches for door swags have been on the rise. Over the last four years, search for Christmas door swag has increased by 80 per cent.

Just take a look at Instagram to see how the #doorswag trend is taking over front doors this festive season. It currently has over 5000 mentions on Instagram.

It’s no surprise at this new on-trend fauna is eye-catching and bound to cut through the mass of traditional wreaths on the ‘gram this Christmas.

The loosely structured swag is made up of handfuls of spruce and hemlock tied together with a silky ribbon. The Waitrose & Partners Florists have paired their swag with a luxurious purple ribbon and adorned it with painted pine cones and eucalyptus. Fairy lights are the finishing touch.

‘We spotted the trend for more relaxed, softer Christmas horticulture growing over the last couple of years and have worked with our expert florists to create this modern, stylish and informal foliage for the festive season,’ says Chris Wood, Waitrose & Partners florist.

Video Of The Week

‘It fits really well with the rise of Instagrammable, more informal Boho decor at weddings and seasonal events and definitely gives a feel of understated elegance,’ Chris adds. ‘We’re sure out shoppers will love this less traditional way of making their home feel festive.’

The Waitrose door swag cost £40 and will be available on the Waitrose website from December.

Will you be adding some swag to your front door this Christmas?