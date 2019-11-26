Looking for some Christmas wallpaper but don’t want it up after New Year’s Eve?

Well join the club, because we’re always on the lookout to go above and beyond with our Christmas homeware cheer, without having to commit to anything permanent.

But now you can complete your cosy winter wonderland with a made-to-measure, removable Christmas wallpaper mural.

From snowy birch trees and reindeer to illustrated folklore patterns and mystical landscapes, choose from a vast range of beautiful images from Wallsauce and bring the magic of Christmas to your home.

Buy now: Winter Wonderland wallpaper mural, from £27 per sq m, Wallsauce.com

The peel-and-stick wallpaper murals are easy to apply and come off with ease. With over 60 designs to choose from, including a mystical Winter Wonderland setting and a snowy Morning Panorama, you’ll find the wallpaper that suits your home.

Buy now: Forest Folklore wallpaper mural, from £32 per sq m, Wallsauce.com

You can also go that extra mile for the kids, too. Designs like ‘Santa Delivering Presents’ and ‘Christmas Stories’ add that extra bit of fun and sparkle to their rooms during the festive season.

If you’re not very crafty or DIY-savvy, you may be thinking that this isn’t for you. But watch the tutorial below to find out just how simple it is to transform your wallpaper.

With prices starting from £36 per sq m, choose your favourite design, enter your dimensions and select the option for peel and stick wallpaper.

Buy now: Morning Panorama wallpaper mural, from £27 per sq m, Wallsauce.com

Once your festive backdrop arrives, simply ensure your wall is smooth and clean, with no dust, bumps or holes. Peel off the backing and stick each panel to your wall. Should you ever wish to remove it, peel it off and see your wall return to how they were.

Will you be taking your Christmas decorating to a whole new level this year?