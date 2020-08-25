We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wayfair is famous for its purse-friendly homewares and thanks to this dedicated basics collection the bargain buys are better than ever. Wayfair Basics launched earlier this week on the popular online shopping destination. The new range is a curated collection of functional and affordable home essentials.

The collection boasts practical solutions across a broad range of products for all rooms of the house including kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms and living rooms.

From savvy storage solutions and kitchenware, to soft furnishings and quality bedding with many options under £30. This range is the ideal thing for budget conscious shoppers who don’t want to compromise on quality.

Here’s a small taste of what’s on offering in the new range…

Budget bedding

Getting the hotel look for you home has never been more affordable thanks to the new basics collection. This two-tone satin strip duvet covering has a RRP £39.99, but it’s on offer in the new range for a fraction of that price. This is just one example of the bedding range, there’s a plentiful offering to suit all tastes.

Buy now: Satin Double Duvet cover Set, £12.99, Wayfair

Cheap curtains

Curtains can be costly, especially blackout curtain designs with more design layers. These darkening curtains are totally affordable, and available in a whole range of beautiful bold shades – from this sumptuous Ochre to Blush pink and Denim blue.

Buy now: Summy Eyelet Room Darkening Curtains, £23.64, Wayfair

Hallway Storage

Low cost, high impact. Hallways are one of the most important spaces to consider storage, to keep the small space organised and clutter-free.

Buy now: Hallway Unit, £36.99, Wayfair

Buy now: Bali 2 Tier Shoe Storage Rack, £11.99, Wayfair Basics

‘At Wayfair we are constantly seeking to offer our customers simple and adaptable solutions for every space, no matter how big or small their budget is’ says Martin Reiter at Wayfair.

‘With Wayfair Basics we’ve created a purse-friendly range that will allow shoppers to bring home all the necessary essentials for every room – fast, easily and affordably. At a time when consumers are thinking carefully about spending, we’re highly focused on continuing to develop exclusive offerings and new brands to further deliver on our unparalleled selection and experience.’

Laundry essentials

It’s not all about the bigger homewares, the idea behind this new curated range is to cater for every aspect of home life. Laundry is a part of our everyday lives, so why not make it stylish.

Buy now: Bamboo Laundry Basket, £17.99, Wayfair

In addition to Wayfair Basics assortment, the collection is powered by the seamless shopping and delivery experience, which makes it easy to shop online for our homes.

Check out the full range to discover whet else is new.